Cayuga Community College scholarships available

Cayuga Community College students pursuing Associate of Arts degrees in humanities are eligible for the Cayuga County Home Bureau Scholarship.

The foundation is also accepting applications for the Holy Family High School Alumni Scholarship and the St. Alphonsus Scholarship. Students must be enrolled full-time to be eligible for them.

The submission deadline is May 1, and scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year. Students must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file before submitting scholarship applications.

For more information, or to download applications, visit cayuga-cc.edu/giving/scholarships or contact Ginny Kent at (315) 294-8524 or vkent@cayuga-cc.edu.

