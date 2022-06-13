Cayuga Community College to offer new scholarship for manufacturing students

Cayuga Community College announced a new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki for students entering its newly-created manufacturing-related program at the college’s Fulton campus.

In a press release on Monday, CCC said the Huhtamaki Scholarship, which will be awarded to up to five students from several area school districts, will be available for first-time college students enrolled in a degree, credential or microcredential manufacturing program.

“For years Huhtamaki has been a strong partner of Cayuga Community College and our local students," said Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s vice president of Workforce Development and Partnerships "With this scholarship, they’ve again shown their confidence in Cayuga, our students, and their support for local manufacturing. Thank you to Huhtamaki for taking this step to support students in our manufacturing programs.”

“Huhtamaki is excited to commemorate the 2022 opening of Cayuga’s Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the Fulton Campus with the creation of scholarships for students who are entering one of the College’s Advanced Manufacturing programs,” said Huhtamaki Plant Manager Mark Southwick. “Developing talent is a core element of our 2030 Strategy and is key to our future success.”

The Huhtamaki Scholarship will be available to students attending the Fulton campus who earned a degree from the Fulton city, Hannibal Central, Mexico Academy and Central School, Phoenix Central districts and the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES). Candidates must complete an application for the scholarship and be accepted for admission at Cayuga.

Designed to support regional employers and the current and future workforce, the 7,800-square-foot facility features training units in pneumatics, hydraulics, motors, piping and industry-grade programmable logic controls stations. The facility opened in May.

Between the Auburn and Fulton campuses, Cayuga offers manufacturing-related degrees such as Mechanical Technology with concentrations in Computer Aided Design, Facilities Design, Mechatronics and Precision Manufacturing, as well as Mechanical Technology with a Plastics Technology option.

Scholarship applications are available from Cayuga’s Office of Student Financial Services, the Cayuga Community College Foundation, or at the CCC’s Fulton campus. The deadline to apply is July 15. Applications and any supporting documents should be sent to the Cayuga Community College Foundation, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY, 13021.

