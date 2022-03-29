Cayuga Community College trustee slot finally filled

The Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees is at full strength for the first time since 2019.

The college's governing board last week welcomed Mark Coleman, an entrepreneur and author who lives in Sennett. Coleman's seat is one of four on the 10-person board that's appointed by the governor's office, but the executive chamber had left the post open for more than two years.

Two gubernatorial appointments on the board emerged in 2019, with the governor's office filling one in March 2021 when attorney Angela Winfield joined the board. But the other slot remained unoccupied for the past year.

The Cayuga County Legislature makes appointments for five other trustee seats, and the final seat is an elected student slot.

Coleman is a CCC alum, having graduated from the institution in 1996. He is the president and independent sustainability and management advisor for Convergence Mitigation Management and director of advanced energy for TRC, an international sustainable engineering and construction company.

“Mark has an incredible background in education, a documented passion for our communities, and a forward-thinking approach to the needs of our workforce. He’s dedicated much of his career to helping other people grow and succeed, and he will carry that same enthusiastic commitment to his work as a trustee,” said CCC President Brian Durant said in a press release. “We’re proud to have him join us, and we’re confident he’ll have creative ideas to help Cayuga and our students move forward in the years ahead.”

The husband of Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, Mark Coleman has held numerous leadership in sustainable manufacturing and energy fields. He previously worked as a business development manager at HARBEC Inc., a sustainable manufacturer, and was a senior program manager at the Center for Integrated Manufacturing Studies at Rochester Institute of Technology. His career started at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

"This feels like everything has come full-circle, having an opportunity to leverage my experience and knowledge to help the college where I started my collegiate academic pathway,” Coleman said in the press release. “I’m excited to have this chance to support the college as it guides students and explores new avenues to prepare our workforce, and to help Cayuga continue forming strong partnerships in our communities.”

Coleman is also an adjunct professor at Syracuse University, where he worked from 2016 to 2019 as senior director of corporate relations. He’s written three books that about sustainability: “The Dignity Doctrine: Rational Relations in an Irrational World,” “The Sustainability Generation” and “Time to Trust: Mobilizing Humanity for a Sustainable Future."

After graduating from CCC, Coleman earned two bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Binghamton in 1998 and a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1999.

“Our board of trustees is excited to welcome Mark, and we know that he returns to Cayuga eager to support our students as they prepare for their future careers,” said board Chair Marian Brown said in the press release. “Mark’s experience in academia and his enthusiastic support for emerging, innovative industries will be invaluable as our college evolves and looks for new ways to serve our students and communities."

