Cayuga Community College's nursing program called among best in state

The nursing program at Cayuga Community College has been acknowledged as one of the best in New York state.

A news release from CCC said the program was honored by RegisteredNursing.org, which the release said is "an organization led by registered nurses who are committed to providing accurate information and resources to current and aspiring nurses."

The news release noted the program is consistently recognized by different evaluators. Mary Driscoll, the director of the college's nursing program, said the accolade is a testament to the dedication of students and faculty in the program and the success of graduates who now work as medical professionals.

“It’s always an honor for our program to be recognized, particularly in this case when the evaluating organization is led by those who have committed themselves to the nursing profession,” Driscoll said in the release. “Our program emphasizes a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on learning, which puts our students in the best possible position to learn the skills they need to succeed and care for their patients. Thanks to our faculty and the hard work of our students, this approach has been successful.”

Data on 103 nursing programs in the state was gathered was gathered by evaluators, the news release said, adding there was an emphasis on the first-time pass rates of graduating students on the National Council Licensure Exam from 2017-2021. Graduates must pass the exam before they can start their nursing careers. Other components such as program length, tuition cost and further educational pathways and partnerships may also be factored into the score of a college.

Graduates from CCC's nursing program normally excel on the exam, the college said.

"Five times since 2012 all members of Cayuga’s graduating nursing classes passed the (licensure exam) on their first attempt, including the most recent 100 percent pass rate achieved in 2021. In the five years examined by RegisteredNursing.org, Cayuga earned a score of 97.81," the release said.