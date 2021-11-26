Cayuga Community College's nursing program named best in NY

Cayuga Community College's nursing program was rated the top associate’s degree program for nursing in New York by Nursing Schools Almanac, CCC said in a news release this week.

The almanac's online ranking dubbed CCC's program the best among nearly 70 associate’s degree programs in the state, the news release said. Ratings are based on an evaluation of each college’s record of graduates passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses on their first try.

Mary Driscoll, the program's director, praised the college's students and the faculty's hard work.

“Cayuga’s Nursing program is rigorous from the first day to the last day, and our faculty are dedicated to preparing our students and ensuring they have the knowledge and training to succeed,” Driscoll said in the news release. “Our students have a proven record of not only excelling on the NCLEX, but of being talented, reliable nurses once they join the field. We’re proud of the effort they demonstrate in our program and of their commitment to helping those in need.”

The almanac's statewide rankings tracked examinations pass rates for most colleges from 2011 through 2020. Aspiring registered nurses are required to pass the NCLEX before they begin practicing.

CCC's pass rate of 98.1 percent for first-time test-takers was the top score of associate’s degree programs in the state. From 2011 through 2020, 405 of the 413 graduates from the college's program passed the examination on their first attempt, the news release continued.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0