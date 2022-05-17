Cayuga County-area 2022 school budget vote and board of education election results

Residents in Cayuga County-area school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote on budget proposals and elect school board members.

After 9 p.m. tonight, The Citizen will begin updating this results page. We are expecting the first results to come in around 9:30 p.m.

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Budget ($90.2 million, 7.7% increase and 2.5% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition: Allowing a student representative to serve on the school board

YES -

NO -

School board elections (three three-year seats, one seat for one year)

Francis "C.J." Calarco -

Rachel Czyz -

Daniel Lovell -

Jim Van Arsdale -

Danielle Wood -

Cato-Meridian Central School District

Budget ($23.1 million, 3% increase, 2.5% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (purchase of two 65-passenger school buses)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 (proposal to buy 10 acres of land, construction of sewer system)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 3 (establish an additional $5 million capital reserve fund for future projects)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (three three-year seats)

Kathleen Bratt -

Kristin Cox -

Timothy Hulbert -

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Budget ($34.9 million, 3.5% increase and 2.8% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (establish a bus reserve fund of up to $900,000 for future bus purchases)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 (Authorizing Elbridge Free Library to spend additional $10,000 in 2022-23)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 3 (Authorizing Jordan Bramley Library to spend additional $10,000 in 2022-23)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (three three-year seats)

Tabitha DelCostello -

Karen Guerrette -

Jodi May -

Moravia Central School District

Budget ($26.6 million, 5.9% increase and 2.5% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition (purchase three 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $362,100)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (three three-year seats)

Shawn Becker -

Emily Palmer -

Connie Pendergast -

Andrew Powers -

Jackie Schnurr -

Port Byron Central School District

Budget ($23.3 million, 2.9% increase and 1.2% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (Purchase and finance two school buses at a cost not to exceed $300,000)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 (Port Byron Library's annual tax of $3,000 plus appropriation of $98,147 for a total of $101,147)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (two three-year seats)

Todd Delaney -

Christopher Recckio -

Skaneateles Central School District

Budget ($37.4 million, 4.2% increase and 2.6% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (authorizing purchase of student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $501,000)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 (increasing tax levy for Skaneateles Library Association by $14,000 to $364,000 annually)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (two three-year seats, one two-year seat, one one-year seat)

Gary Campbell -

Tim Chiavara -

Tanya Coleman -

Danielle Fleckenstein -

Jeff Goldberger -

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Budget ($18.7 million, 1.9% increase and 0.5% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (replace three buses)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 ($2,850 increase for Aurora Free Library)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 3 ($1,825 increase for Hazard Library Association)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (three three-year seats)

Matthew Bennett -

Janet Lehman -

Stephen Lonsky -

Tim Pallokat -

Heather Rejman -

Union Springs Central School District

Budget ($20.1 million, 4.1% increase and 1.3% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (capital improvement project of up to $850,000, with $355,982 used from 2017 capital reserve)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 (establish 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $2.5 million)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 3 (Increase Springport Free Library's budget by $3,500 to $88,500)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (three three-year seats)

Kris Chalupnicki -

Jackie Farrelly-Dougherty -

Robin Janas McKay -

Ross Lawton -

Barry Schwarting -

Weedsport Central School District

Budget ($21.2 million, 4.2% increase and 1.8% tax levy increase)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 1 (approve new school bus purchase at a cost not to exceed $140,000)

YES -

NO -

Proposition 2 (Authorizing Weedsport Public Library to spend an additional $87,186 in 2022-23)

YES -

NO -

School board elections (one five-year seat)

Renee Munn -

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0