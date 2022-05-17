Cayuga County-area 2022 school budget vote and board of education election results

Residents in Cayuga County-area school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote on budget proposals and elect school board members.
Auburn Enlarged City School District
Budget ($90.2 million, 7.7% increase and 2.5% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition: Allowing a student representative to serve on the school board
YES -
NO -
School board elections (three three-year seats, one seat for one year)
Francis "C.J." Calarco -
Rachel Czyz -
Daniel Lovell -
Jim Van Arsdale -
Danielle Wood -
Cato-Meridian Central School District
Budget ($23.1 million, 3% increase, 2.5% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (purchase of two 65-passenger school buses)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (proposal to buy 10 acres of land, construction of sewer system)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 3 (establish an additional $5 million capital reserve fund for future projects)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (three three-year seats)
Kathleen Bratt -
Kristin Cox -
Timothy Hulbert -
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
Budget ($34.9 million, 3.5% increase and 2.8% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (establish a bus reserve fund of up to $900,000 for future bus purchases)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (Authorizing Elbridge Free Library to spend additional $10,000 in 2022-23)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 3 (Authorizing Jordan Bramley Library to spend additional $10,000 in 2022-23)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (three three-year seats)
Tabitha DelCostello -
Karen Guerrette -
Jodi May -
Moravia Central School District
Budget ($26.6 million, 5.9% increase and 2.5% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition (purchase three 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $362,100)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (three three-year seats)
Shawn Becker -
Emily Palmer -
Connie Pendergast -
Andrew Powers -
Jackie Schnurr -
Port Byron Central School District
Budget ($23.3 million, 2.9% increase and 1.2% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (Purchase and finance two school buses at a cost not to exceed $300,000)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (Port Byron Library's annual tax of $3,000 plus appropriation of $98,147 for a total of $101,147)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (two three-year seats)
Todd Delaney -
Christopher Recckio -
Skaneateles Central School District
Budget ($37.4 million, 4.2% increase and 2.6% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (authorizing purchase of student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $501,000)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (increasing tax levy for Skaneateles Library Association by $14,000 to $364,000 annually)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (two three-year seats, one two-year seat, one one-year seat)
Gary Campbell -
Tim Chiavara -
Tanya Coleman -
Danielle Fleckenstein -
Jeff Goldberger -
Southern Cayuga Central School District
Budget ($18.7 million, 1.9% increase and 0.5% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (replace three buses)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 ($2,850 increase for Aurora Free Library)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 3 ($1,825 increase for Hazard Library Association)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (three three-year seats)
Matthew Bennett -
Janet Lehman -
Stephen Lonsky -
Tim Pallokat -
Heather Rejman -
Union Springs Central School District
Budget ($20.1 million, 4.1% increase and 1.3% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (capital improvement project of up to $850,000, with $355,982 used from 2017 capital reserve)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (establish 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $2.5 million)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 3 (Increase Springport Free Library's budget by $3,500 to $88,500)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (three three-year seats)
Kris Chalupnicki -
Jackie Farrelly-Dougherty -
Robin Janas McKay -
Ross Lawton -
Barry Schwarting -
Weedsport Central School District
Budget ($21.2 million, 4.2% increase and 1.8% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (approve new school bus purchase at a cost not to exceed $140,000)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (Authorizing Weedsport Public Library to spend an additional $87,186 in 2022-23)
YES -
NO -
School board elections (one five-year seat)
Renee Munn -