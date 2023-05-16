Residents in Cayuga County-area school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote on budgets, propositions and elect board of education members.
The Citizen will update this results page as soon as the final tallies are available.
Auburn Enlarged City School District
Budget ($100.2 million, 1.99% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
School board (three three-year seats)
Francis "C.J." Calarco -
Dr. Eliezer "Eli" Hernandez -
Freddie Wilson III -
Cato-Meridian Central School District
Budget ($23.9 million, 1.94% tax levy increase)
YES - 283
NO - 230
Proposition 1 (buy two school buses, one student transport vehicle)
YES - 350
NO - 165
Proposition 2 (Create a capital reserve fund up to $10 million)
YES - 265
NO - 247
School board (two three-year seats available)
Paul Byrne - 121
Jason Hirvela - 141
Harmon Kent III - 189
Beth Nasholts - 79
Amanda Vallee - 159
Nathan Wallace - 310
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
Budget ($36.1 million, 2.75% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition (Allow Elbridge Free and Jordan Bramley libraries to spend additional $12,000)
YES -
NO -
School board (three three-year seats)
Molly Godfrey -
Annette Gustafson -
Kurt Handley -
Moravia Central School District
Budget ($28.6 million, 1.5% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition (buy three school buses)
YES -
NO -
School board (two three-year seats)
Heidi McNall -
Diana Plue -
Andrew Powers -
Port Byron Central School District
Budget ($24.4 million, 1.2% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (buy two student transport vehicles, one van)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (create a reserve fund of up to $2 million)
YES -
NO -
School board (three three-year seats)
Dr. Paul Ryan -
Peter Svitavsky -
Benjamin Vitale -
Skaneateles Central School District
Budget ($39.5 million, 1.99% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (buy student transportation vehicles)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (increase Skaneateles Library's budget by $14,560)
YES -
NO -
School board (two three-year seats, one seat with term expiring June 23)
Daniel Evans -
Southern Cayuga Central School District
Budget ($19.8 million, 2% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 ($15.5 million capital improvement project)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (buy two school buses, one wheelchair bus and one minivan)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 3 (increase Aurora Free Library's budget by $5,000)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 4 (increase Hazard Library's budget by $5,000)
YES -
NO -
School board (two three-year seats)
Rachel McCarthy -
Timothy Pallokat -
Kishan Zuber -
Union Springs Central School District
Budget ($21.3 million, 1.31% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (Capital improvement project up to $3.2 million)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (Vehicle leases for facilities and maintenance department)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 3 (Hazard Library budget increase of $3,500)
YES -
NO -
School board (three three-year seats)
Ann Marie Daum -
Erin Tones -
Daniel Testa -
Weedsport Central School District
Budget ($22.2 million, 1.99% tax levy increase)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 1 (buy one new school bus)
YES -
NO -
Proposition 2 (establish a capital reserve)
YES -
NO -
School board (one five-year seat)
Colleen Borza -
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.