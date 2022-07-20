Cayuga County-area Assemblyman, educators support agriculture education bill

JAMESVILLE — Farmer Danielle Volles said she is often asked where French fries come from and other basic food questions.

Volles, president of the Onondaga County Farm Bureau, joined other agricultural figures and politicians on Wednesday for a joint press conference on a bill sponsored by Assemblyman John Lemondes and state Sen. George Borrello where agricultural instruction would be required in all public-funded state elementary, middle and high schools. The event was held at the Jamesville-based Elly’s Acres, which is Lemondes' farm.

Volles has answered children's questions about farming at educational events, adding she told students who asked about French fries that they are made out of potatoes which grow out of the ground.

"These (facts) shouldn't be fascinating to our children, these should be things that are base knowledge that they should be growing up with. In school districts, we have health class, there's a reason for that. That's a mandatory requirement, to complete some type of health course, because it's part of being able to take take of yourself. Well, food has to be part of that as well," she said.

Lemondes said the bill currently doesn't include funding for schools to implement agriculture education and while he didn't have an "exact figure," he said it wouldn't cost much money. The bill would give districts flexibility on how agricultural education would be implemented. He motioned to students at the event who are Future Farmers of America members, saying the schools these students come from "need the least of this"

"They're already wired in it, most of them come from family farms. We're after all of New York, especially the suburban and urban kids who get none of it," Lemondes said. "If you're implementing legislation that's going to impact the whole state ... it should be flexible enough at the district level that they can tailor that to their needs."

Different speakers emphasized the importance of people, especially children, knowing where their food comes from and the importance of supporting local farmers who grow the food that state residents eat.

To further illustrate those points, Lemondes asked the people standing with him if they ate before coming to the press conference. A flurry of hands were raised in response. He said he wanted to give one of the Future Farmers of America members a chance to speak. Elsa Hull, president of the FFA for the Fabius-Pompey Central School District, walked up to the podium.

Elsa, 15, said she has "been growing up in agriculture," since her mother raises red Angus beef in Tully, and added she has been with 4-H for nearly nine years. She expressed amazement at the questions she has received on cattle, such as why a dairy cow is so much skinnier than a beef cow or why a mother cow is separated from its baby.

"There are so many answers to those questions, but it's so important for people to know why the baby is separated, because it's for their health, or why the dairy cow is skinnier than the beef cow, because they're two different breeds, they're not skinnier, they're meant to look like that," she said. "It's important for people to know where their food came from."

After the event, Lemondes said he hoped the bill would be voted in "this session," but his Democratic colleagues unanimously blocked it.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, who attended the press conference, said he supports the bill, adding he believes it is important for students to know about agriculture and it would lead to different pathways for children.

"When you think of a farm and what they do, what happens to the food, what happens with the fiber, how many different employment opportunities are involved in that process? That's a great way for us to create more pathways through their school career, so that was another huge reason why I support the (agriculture) education bill," Pirozzolo said. "I think when students have a better understanding of what agriculture does and how it relates to their life every day, the more opportunities it can open up to our children, as far as employment opportunities".

Although Auburn is designated as a small city school district, Pirozzolo pointed out the city is surrounded by farmland and agriculture is a major part of Cayuga County's economy, so he feels "having our kids exposed to that is very important."

Pirozzolo said agriculture education could be embedded into Auburn's preexisting curriculum, such as with English language arts and history, at all of the grade levels, particularly at the elementary level. He talked about his passion for supporting the bill.

"I think a lot of times with our curriculum, we're pushing so much on ELA and math and STEM and all of these different pieces that we forget about the life skills part of learning. Ag education has a lot of hands-on learning, a lot of life-skill learning, and I think that needs to be more of what our curriculum needs to go in public education as well," he said.