Officials at Cayuga County-area colleges have expressed disappointment in a recent Supreme Court decision declaring race can no longer be considered in college admissions.

The court ruled Thursday that admission polices at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina that factor in an applicant's race are unconstitutional, effectively ending affirmative action policies in higher education across the United States. Since the announcement, institutions throughout the nation affirmed they will seek new avenues to have diverse student populations.

Cayuga Community College, which boasts campuses in Auburn and Fulton, addressed the edict in a statement Thursday.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision regarding the use of affirmative action in college admissions is disappointing and a damaging blow to students, families and the higher education system," Dr. Brian Durant, president of CCC, said in the statement. "Like our fellow (State University of New York) institutions, Cayuga prides itself as being a home for all students, one dedicated to creating accessible educational pathways and opportunities for students to achieve the lives and careers they choose. Our promise of equitable access to higher education, and our admiration and respect for students who pursue that path, will not change in light of today’s announcement.”

Jonathan Gibralter, president of Wells College, a private institution based in Aurora, said in an email Friday the college is "proud of the fact that we have a community that welcomes any student who desires to get an education" and noted that will continue.

"We are a diverse community that welcomes racial, ethnic, gender, social class, and students of all abilities. We are committed to sustaining an inclusive college community because, we are all better people when we have a diverse student body," Gibralter said. "We are and will remain committed to creating a diverse and inclusive atmosphere at Wells College. It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court appears to be so laser-focused on eradicating decades of progress in this country that supports and reflects that diversity and the humanity that it represents to us all.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and the SUNY board of trustees criticized the court's decision in a statement on the SUNY website.

“Race-conscious admissions policies have enriched our institutions and our nation. Yet despite the existence of race-conscious admissions policies, Black and Latino students, along with other groups, are still underrepresented across institutions of higher education as students, faculty members, and administrators. Today’s decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made, by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges."