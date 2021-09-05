Cayuga County-area districts largely forgoing remote learning this year

After most students spent a large part of the last two school years through a screen, the majority of Cayuga County-area school districts are poised to largely go without an option for remote-only education this year — unless they have to.
Cayuga County-area district superintendents who responded to inquiries from The Citizen on what remote learning options would be available to students this year said they will be focusing on having children in the buildings five days a week.
Districts did note that they have plans ready to switch over to online-only education if facilities are forced to close again. That's what local districts had to do when forced to shutter their buildings in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Many COVID-era restrictions were lessened toward the end of the 2020-21 school year, and students were able to be in school in classrooms with more frequency. Some local districts, such as Port Byron and Jordan-Elbridge, largely kept students in buildings throughout most of the school year. While a five-day reopening is planned for most local students, last month Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a mask mandate for all state K-12 schools.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District is planning to return students to in-person education Monday through Friday. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that the district will not have a regular remote option this year, and remote-only instruction will be for students who are quarantined or have tested positive for COVID-19 but aren't too sick to learn remotely.
"We have a number of students who have not been in school at all in a year and a half," he said. "And the rest of the students have been in periodically through the hybrid period and on and off going totally remote and back on and off. We've got to get consistency back for children because the learning loss has been so great the last year and a half, so we already know children learn the best while in person, in school, and we've got to get our kids back in school."
He said he believes the majority of the community is happy that students are set to come back to classrooms.
"I'm sure there are some parents that are still concerned about health and safety, and we're taking every precaution that we can put in place, such as face masking, socially (distancing,) disinfecting," Pirozzolo said, also noting that air purifiers are set to be in every classroom by Sept. 7.
If the district does have to be shut down again, he continued, it will be ready because every child will have access to a device they can use at home.
"If the health department closes us down or there's a huge spike (in COVID-19 cases,) we'll be able to switch over hopefully without any interruptions," Pirozzolo said.
Many local district superintendents said they have plans in place in case their districts need to shift back to online-only learning, with some specifically mentioning that if the district has to shutter again, any student who needs a device to use at home will be given one.
Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an email that the district believes students learn best in the classroom and will not provide for remote learning.
"We simply do not have the staff to run multiple models in an effective manner," he said.
He noted that if put into quarantine, "classrooms are (equipped) to switch to remote learning for brief periods of time as all students have a one-to-one device."
Jensen also said the school year will start with the same precautions that were in place in May and June. Those measures were extremely effective at minimizing infection within the school community, he said.
Eric Knuth, the superintendent for the Skaneateles Central School District, said in an email that the district has no plans for remote instruction this school year unless the buildings are forced to close again.
"Ensuring student safety and providing full time in person learning opportunities for all Skaneateles students are our two highest priorities this year," he said. "There is no substitute for the value of in person learning. So much of the important work in schools has to do with building relationships and connections with students.
"Relationships and connections are essential to learning and simply can't be done as effectively in a virtual or remote environment. This year we were able to redirect our resources to support full time in person learning for all students. Our students deserve a school experience free of the isolation and disrupted learning they endured for the past year and a half."
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District Superintendent Jim Froio said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that besides some days in December where students were receiving remote-only instruction before winter break, the district's buildings were fully open last school year. He said he believes in-person learning is important for children, both academically and from a mental health standpoint.
"I think that the pandemic showed people just how important teachers truly are to the well-being of children. Not only that, but how important it is for our kids to interact with other kids," he said.
In a news release from last month on the Jordan-Elbridge website regarding the district's reopening plan, Froio said that if families had an extraordinary situation they feels requires remote instruction, they were asked to call the district's COVID-19 hotline and message, and he would respond to them.
Froio said on Wednesday that two families dealing with "significant heath issues" will have remote instruction. He also noted that with devices for every student, the district will maintain its ability to go fully remote if it needs to.
The superintendent also said the state will be allowing districts to use remote learning in lieu of snow days, as with last year. Froio said he will "most likely allow kids to enjoy a regular old-fashioned snow days," but if the district experiences a tough winter and "I start using too many days, we might use remote (learning) in lieu of snow days."
