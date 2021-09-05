Cayuga County-area districts largely forgoing remote learning this year

If the district does have to be shut down again, he continued, it will be ready because every child will have access to a device they can use at home.

"If the health department closes us down or there's a huge spike (in COVID-19 cases,) we'll be able to switch over hopefully without any interruptions," Pirozzolo said.

Many local district superintendents said they have plans in place in case their districts need to shift back to online-only learning, with some specifically mentioning that if the district has to shutter again, any student who needs a device to use at home will be given one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an email that the district believes students learn best in the classroom and will not provide for remote learning.

"We simply do not have the staff to run multiple models in an effective manner," he said.

He noted that if put into quarantine, "classrooms are (equipped) to switch to remote learning for brief periods of time as all students have a one-to-one device."

Jensen also said the school year will start with the same precautions that were in place in May and June. Those measures were extremely effective at minimizing infection within the school community, he said.