Cayuga County-area educational leaders deal with plans for the future

The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges for Cayuga County-area educational institutions and officials explained how they dealt with them and what they plan for the future.

Local education leaders gave updates on their operations in a virtual State of the Schools event March 25, available on the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo discussed developments the district faces. The district knows there will be assessments for 3rd-8th grades and regents exams this year, but it doesn't know how those will be assessed, such as whether the regents will be assessed for credit or if they will be used "more as a local measure for school districts to use," Pirozzolo said.

Pirozzolo had a conversation with the state education commissioner regarding his concerns with the assessments a couple weeks ago, saying, "we've never seen a chronic absenteeism number (as high) as we're seeing this year." Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 18 days or more over a school year. Since people quarantining due to COVID-19 needed to quarantine for 10 days, Pirozzolo pointed out students who quarantined twice exceeded that number. Sixty percent of the district's students are facing chronic absenteeism this year, Pirozzolo said, adding "that's a huge number."

"The conversation that I had with the commissioner was, 'When we're giving regents exams out, what are we assessing? Kids have been out for two years, we have the highest chronic absenteeism rate we've seen in the last 20 years, so what is it that we're really assessing with those?'" he said. "We're waiting to hear a little bit more about where we're going to be when the regents exams and the assessments come out."

Pirozzolo said another notable development is a capital project passed by voters in 2019. The projects included secure vestibules for safety and updated HVAC systems. The district hopes it will be able to hold some "grand openings" at Genesee, Casey Park, Herman Avenue and Owasco elementary schools soon, to invite community members to see the improvements.

The HVAC systems at Auburn High School and Seward Elementary School will be the main focus this summer, he said, adding the district's primary focus for the following summer will be Auburn Junior High School and some site work at each of the schools.

Pirozzolo also talked about additional subjects, such as learning gaps and social-emotional issues students have contended with because of the pandemic. He also talked about the district's hiring of extra staff members last year to mitigate those impacts. He also discussed foundation aid — the most basic form of school aid that institutions receive — the district is set to receive through the state's ongoing effort to fully fund the foundation aid formula over a three-year period. The district's current 2.5% tax levy for the 2022-23 budget may be reduced if it receives additional state funding.

He said Auburn is expected to get $3.5 million in foundation aid for the next school year, but since the district argued it has been underfunded for 12 years, "one year of getting more money is not going to fix all the issues that we've had, that have surrounded us for the last 12 years."

Cayuga Community College

Dr. Brian Durant, Cayuga Community College president, said a great deal of the college's focus has been on COVID-19 and institutional compliance with the SUNY system and state "as well as just doing the right things, the right way."

Durant said it is still required by SUNY that all CCC students with on-campus obligations must be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

"We anticipate it will continue in be in place for the foreseeable future, and so that is something that is different than what other entities, other businesses are experiencing," he said. "If you want to enroll with Cayuga Community College and get accepted, you're welcome, but if you want to be on campus, you'll have to make sure that you meet the vaccination requirements of the state related to all the SUNY campuses. This is not a unique decision of Cayuga (or) our trustees, it's our responsibility to be complaint with that particular policy."

That said, CCC has concentrated greatly over the last two years on developing more online courses, programs and services to support students remotely. He also mentioned the college doesn't believe that will change looking ahead.

"Leveraging technology to support learners is a major piece of where priorities lie today within education, higher education, particularly as we look ahead in our future. We've always been a community college that prides our self on our mission to be an open-access institution that's available for regional citizenry to prepare for transfer and for work," Durant said. "What that means now for people, with the flexibilities of online education, to help address barriers and other concerns, is a big piece of achieving that particular mission and certainly our vision."

Durant said the college has secured funding and started construction on CCC's Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the Fulton campus. He mentioned the college hoped for a grand opening back in December but aims to open the institute in May. Durant also mentioned the culinary program along with the opening of the Cayuga Culinary Institute in Auburn last July.

CCC has also been able to get final approval on new programs. Durant said the college opened a new program in human services last fall, and CCC has received approval for a transfer program "in the area of music."

Other updates include securing funding for construction on a workforce development center at the former Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension building. He said that project isn't just about getting a new facility that would be an extension of CCC's campus. That site would house various Cayuga County-area agencies, and the $3.2 million project is poised to start this summer with a goal of opening in 2023. The college is also developing the instruction's next strategic plan, Durant said.

Wells College

Dr. Jonathan Gibralter, president of the private Aurora-based institution, praised Pirozzolo and Durant and talked about the effects the pandemic has had on higher education and the workforce. Although Wells lost several "highly talented educators," Gibralter said, during "The Great Resignation," in which workers left their their jobs over the last couple years, he noted Wells has also hired "highly qualified, wonderful teachers and professionals to work at our campus."

Gibralter also discussed a public letter he sent out in May 2020 saying if students couldn't return to campus that fall, Wells would likely have needed to close, which he said was true at then.

"That served to do exactly what I hoped. Many of our friends of the college, private foundations and alumni stepped up and donated more money over a short period of time that had ever been donated to Wells before," he said. "That allowed to us to then confidently open our doors that July to a new four-year class, and we are doing really well."

Gibralter said Wells is in process of creating five new majors which will be "sent to New York state for approval in the next two months" in the hopes of announcing and launching them next year. He also said the college has been "closely connected" with Durant and CCC on partnering Wells' hospitality management program with their culinary art major and new culinary institute.

Gibralter cited data showing students who complete an associate's degree's and bachelor's degree "increase their earning potential by over a million dollars over the course of their lifetime." He also discussed the importance of encouraging young people to complete their K-12 degrees and going to college to get a degree.

"While it might not seem like in the moment it matters, in the long-term of the quality of their lives, it matters a lot," Gibralter said.

Gibralter also discussed the water treatment plant Wells owns, which is used by the college and the village of Aurora. He said Wells has been able to get funding in recent years to make improvements to the water system, including a $1 million grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission last year. He said a $160,000 grant in federal earmarks will upgrade the water plant so it never goes offline and has the latest technology. Gibralter said those renovations will happen over the couple of years.

