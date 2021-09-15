Cayuga County-area educational leaders navigate COVID-19 issues

The district was determined to have all students back in facilities this year, "because that's how they learn best, but it's also because we can take care of their needs as well," Pirozzolo said.

The outbreak has prompted other problems, the first day of school was pushed back by a day at Casey Park and Genesee elementary due to building construction project delays from a $43 million capital project. He said the project "is not on the timeline that was promised to us months ago."

There have been pandemic-related issues that have caused delays, Pirozzolo said, such as materials, because companies that make certain products are working at 50% capacity and that contractors "cannot find workers to come in."

"Usually, the last week in August, if you see a capital project going on in a building, you walk in, there's a hundred people working, just trying to get everything completed, finished, buttoned up," he said. "We had four or five workers in our buildings (in the) last week in August."

Pirozzolo praised district staff, including teachers, technology staff, custodians and principals for their efforts in preparing for the new school year.