Cayuga County-area educational leaders navigate COVID-19 issues

AUBURN — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a myriad of aspects of everyday life for people in Cayuga County over the last 18 months, and education is no exception.
Two local education leaders discussed how their institutions have handled the outbreak and gave updates at the Wednesday Morning Roundtable, a monthly civic forum in Auburn.
Cayuga Community College President Dr. Brian Durant and Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo spoke at the event at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Speaking about the last year, Durant said a lot of CCC's focus has been on continuing the institution's operations and providing education to students as seamlessly as possible. He noted that many students who enrolled with the college two years ago or last year were hoping primarily not to use remote learning and have "what some of us would consider a more traditional higher education experience." For the entire 2020-21 school year, CCC was mainly online with a select few courses held in-person such as nursing and manufacturing
Durant said CCC has focused on "what everybody else has been focused on," such as sanitization, COVID-19 testing and complying with mandates. For the current academic year, he said, the college has been concentrating on two major factors. The first has been students, such as allowing more in-person opportunities if they choose, if the state would permit it. The second was to set up infrastructure to support mandatory testing and the pending vaccination requirements from SUNY.
"The college really is focused on having its doors back open and allowing all services and many of our classes face-to-face for students," Durant said.
For nearly a year, the college has had mandatory testing requirements for everyone on campus, either weekly or bi-weekly. Currently, the weekly tests are for unvaccinated people, while those who provide proof of vaccination must test every other week. Those who fail to comply are "held responsible," Durant added. In addition, no more than 10 people can be in a room for an on-campus meeting, with masks and social distancing. He also emphasized circumstances and directives can change as new information and requirements emerge.
In August, SUNY issued guidance stating all students with any on-campus obligations had to be vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 27. Durant said CCC has been monitoring that information, noting if students aren't vaccinated by that time, per policy, "they will be removed from the institution."
Durant also said the college has earmarked approximately $350,000 in CCC's budget for the testing protocol, including staffing to manage and monitor the tests.
CCC is working on other programs, he said, including the college's Cayuga Culinary Institute, for a culinary program, earlier this summer. Durant also said the college is "looking forward" to going out to bid this fall for construction for a centralized workforce development center, which would be at the former Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension office.
Jeff Pirozzolo, the Auburn school superintendent, said circumstances had changed over the last few months, as it had few positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff in June.
"It was a great feeling seeing our kids come back to school in April, May, June, so we really thought that we were putting a lot of this behind us as we started planning for this coming school year," he said. "And then July happened."
The Delta variant of COVID-19 arose, he said, with children contracting it, and local positive cases rising that month and August. Pirozzolo said the district had to "institute some rules that we didn't think we were going to have to," including face masks. The state Department of Health mandated masks in public schools, he said, while disinfecting and social distancing are also in effect.
Pirozzolo estimates that from September 2020 to around April 2021, the district spent around $1.2 million in supplying personal protective equipment and putting barriers in place for children. He said the district received $13 million in federal money, with around $2 million this year going toward creating staff positions to help with learning loss and social-emotional needs amid the pandemic, such as teaching assistants, counselors and social workers.
"Some of our kids did participate in remote learning but many did not," he said. "We had to a lot of home visits, we had to do a lot of phone calls to try to get kids engaged."
The district was determined to have all students back in facilities this year, "because that's how they learn best, but it's also because we can take care of their needs as well," Pirozzolo said.
The outbreak has prompted other problems, the first day of school was pushed back by a day at Casey Park and Genesee elementary due to building construction project delays from a $43 million capital project. He said the project "is not on the timeline that was promised to us months ago."
There have been pandemic-related issues that have caused delays, Pirozzolo said, such as materials, because companies that make certain products are working at 50% capacity and that contractors "cannot find workers to come in."
"Usually, the last week in August, if you see a capital project going on in a building, you walk in, there's a hundred people working, just trying to get everything completed, finished, buttoned up," he said. "We had four or five workers in our buildings (in the) last week in August."
Pirozzolo praised district staff, including teachers, technology staff, custodians and principals for their efforts in preparing for the new school year.
Social distancing is difficult in the district, Pirozzolo said, noting it's tougher for Auburn than smaller neighboring districts due to its student population, it has over 4,000 students. He said the district is handling social distancing in classrooms and cafeterias "the best we can."
Starting Sept. 22, any parents who want to get their children tested for COVID-19 can go to the high school from 4 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
Pirozzolo also said things can change, and he and Durant both praised the Cayuga County Health Department.
