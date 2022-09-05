Cayuga County-area school districts battle staffing challenges

With classes set to resume in most schools Tuesday, districts within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region have have filled most, if not all, of their of their open positions. But for some, it hasn't been easy.

Local and state officials have acknowledged issues such as a dearth of qualified teachers, fewer applicants and a perception of teaching not being an attractive career path.

Loretta Van Horn, assistant superintendent for business and operations for the Southern Cayuga Central School District, said while the district has been able to fill vacancies prior to the first day, hiring has been a struggle over the last year. While she said she assumes the district has had the same struggles as most schools in the area, one challenge for Southern Cayuga is the district's location.

Since the district's elementary school and junior-senior high school are at the same address and the building, technically in Poplar Ridge, isn't directly situated within a town or city, it doesn't lend itself well to staff members walking to school or taking a bus, Van Horn said.

"We're not in the city. People think of us as out in the middle of nowhere and the reality is, it's a 20-minute drive, or 25 minutes from Auburn," she said.

As a more wide-ranging obstacle, Van Horn said South Cayuga was already having difficulties finding a lot of applicants, "and then I think COVID really threw a monkey wrench in there."

"We need to make teaching a more tantalizing career (in society) at this point. We're just not getting the applicants, we're not getting the people going into the field anymore," she said. "That's a shame, because we're always going to need teachers."

Van Horn said changes made by then-state Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the Annual Professional Performance Reviews for teachers around 2015 and 2016, creating greater emphasis on state standardized tests, have been a contributing factor in making people less interested in the teaching profession. She said she believes having performance evaluations tied to how students would do on tests may have prompted more teacher retirements in the state due to that added pressure, mentioning that a lot of teachers talked about retiring around that time.

In addition, with tensions at school board meetings across the country, Van Horn said "the atmosphere definitely needs some work" in terms of establishing a teacher-friendly environment on a national level.

That said, it's been far from all doom and gloom for Southern Cayuga on the hiring front, since the district has filled over 15 positions over the last few months in preparation for the start of classes, including a senior typist, a universal pre-kindergarten teacher, a universal pre-kindergarten teacher assistant, a network administrator, two junior-senior high school English Language Arts teachers, three elementary teachers and three reading coaches.

Strong word of mouth in regards to the district's reputation for its work environment helped in covering those vacancies, Van Horn added. For example, she said one spot was filled by the husband of someone who already works in the district. That person was already qualified for the job, Van Horn said, and he applied after his wife told him the position was available.

"We're really lucky (with) word of mouth and people who realize what a great place it is to work at will spread that word," Van Horn said.

The district still has some empty slots on its roster heading into the new school year, such as an elementary math coach position. Van Horn noted that is a one year grant funded job, making it hard to fill. She said the district currently doesn't have a civil service list for another senior typist role, but there is an upcoming test set for October, so she said the district will likely to wait to cover that spot until a new civil service list of qualified candidates comes in. Food service workers also are difficult to come by, she continued, since the hours for those jobs range from three hours up to four and a half hours with no benefits.

Van Horn talked about why she believes people should come work at the district.

"We're like one big family, but we also support each other here and I believe that we all help each other so there's a great atmosphere here," she said. "We want to see each other succeed, so we work together."

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district has filled all of its vacant posts ahead of the new academic year. He said the additional funding Auburn has received in recent years, such as the state's ongoing efforts to fund the district's foundation aid formula for school districts over a three-year span, has given the district more money to hire for positions. Foundation aid is the most basic form of aid school districts receive from the state.

"We've been fortunate enough to get some more money to fill in some positions that we really needed and we've also been fortunate enough to find good, qualified candidates to take those positions, so that has been really helpful," he said.

Pirozzolo said the district has been able to bring on around 24 staff members using funds from the $9,835,000 Auburn received from the federal government in 2021 as a part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. However, the district was given three years to use that money, "so if we've don't fully get our foundation aid we'll never able to keep those people."

Among those 24 staff members were teaching assistants, counselors and social workers to help address students' academic achievement gaps and social-emotional issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

"That's a concern that I've got over the next couple of years, is how do we continue to keep all of those teaching assistants and social workers and counselors employed and keep them working with our children and our staff?" Pirozzolo said.

Inflation has caused costs to rise as well, Pirozzolo said, noting Auburn's 2022-23 budget went up by $6 million from the 2021-222 budget due to inflation. A lot of the state funding Auburn is getting now is being used to combat inflationary costs, but money left over from that is being used to retain existing staff and "continue to build upon that as we receive more foundation aid."

Pirozzolo acknowledges that districts across the nation have struggled finding people. Due to a relative lack of graduates coming out of teaching programs, Piorzzolo said it is anticipated districts in the state will have difficulties filling positions "when a high number of teachers will be able to retire within the next five years, so there's a huge concern about that."

Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Mike Jorgensen said the staffing there is set coming into the new year. The district created a couple elementary teacher positions to help with increasing class sizes. There were also some teacher aid, teaching assistant and clerk positions open due to factors such as retirement and people leaving for other jobs, and those roles have been covered as well.

Noting that "it's not a huge pool of applicants out there," Jorgensen said it can be challenging filling vacancies when they pop up. That said, he noted Port Byron doesn't deal with the staffing difficulties larger districts contend with, such as needing to find dozens of people for jobs every year.

The district started recruiting back in the spring, Jorgensen noted, adding that when Port Byron has an opening, they try to get it advertised as soon as possible and try to screen candidates as soon as they apply.

"If a position is open for two weeks, we'll start screening right away and if they have someone who is screened that seems to be a great candidate, then we'll start the process immediately," he said. "We try to move as quickly as we can to get spots filled, knowing that there can always be another spot to fill and try not to have too many open at once."

Jorgensen mentioned Port Byron is doing OK on bus drivers employed by the district's contracted transportation company, Birnie Bus, but the district could always use more bus drivers. He also said he feels creating "a positive culture and a positive climate for students and staff" are major factors when trying to retain employees, but he feels wages are important as well.

"It's a piece of the puzzle, competitive salaries, supporting staff and making sure they're working at a place that's a positive work environment and a supportive work environment for staff so they can do the jobs that they signed up to do," he said.

Some local districts reported fewer challenges with staff recruiting. Dr. Jarett Powers, superintendent of the Union Springs Central School District said in an email to The Citizen on Aug. 22 that the district is fully staffed for the start of the school year and they "have not encountered the staffing challenges other districts are facing this year."

Dr. Terry Ward, superintendent of the Cato-Meridian Central School District, said in an email Aug. 18 the district is fully staffed and ready to kick off the new school year, as their sole staffing shortages continue to be bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.

"We are not experiencing the staffing shortages that the national media claims there are in schools," Ward said.

Robert Lowry Jr., deputy director for advocacy, research and communications for the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said there has been coverage on teacher shortages in the national news, with some saying they are experiencing drastic shortages while others have said there is not a national teacher shortage. He noted the council did a survey in November 2021 and has heard anecdotal information from different districts this summer.

Small rural districts have reported the greatest difficulties with staffing, Lowry said. The council has been hearing anecdotal concerns about rural areas that previously did not have trouble locating candidates for positions such as elementary teachers and reading teachers now running into problems finding people. Lowry mentioned that even before the pandemic, districts statewide were having issues finding bus drivers and substitute teachers.

When discussing issues that have have contributed to staffing struggles, Lowry, based on his own observations, said different changes to the annual performance reviews over the years, including being evaluated on how students do on standardized tests, may have stopped hopefuls from entering teaching. He also said he feels some of the rhetoric around those evaluations may have lead some people "to conclude this is not a respected profession and dissuaded them from pursuing" the teacher field, although he said studies would need to be done to actually draw conclusions on whether those issues were factors in lack of people going into teaching.

Education-related controversies in some communities regarding mask requirements, books and treatment of sexual identity may have made people who might "otherwise be attracted to working in a school" not want to get involve, he said. Lowry added that for some districts, there can be issues with being able to offer competitive salaries.

However, Lowry lauded the teaching profession and those who work in schools in various capacities.

"I think there are very, very few occupations that are more necessary or honorable," he said. "It's an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of young people."