Cayuga County-area schools report more than 100 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

All but one school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system has reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to data provided to the state Department of Health.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District, the largest of the nine local districts, had 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26. Most of the cases (48) were students, while seven teachers and four staff members also tested positive.
There were cases in each of the district's seven schools. Auburn High School had the most (17), followed by 12 cases at Owasco Elementary School and eight at Auburn Junior High School. Herman Avenue Elementary School had seven, Casey Park and Seward elementary schools each had six and Genesee Elementary had three.
Auburn had a majority of the 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County-area school districts. Port Byron and Weedsport each had 11 cases among students and staff. Cato-Meridian reported seven cases, all of whom are students. Union Springs had six cases and Jordan-Elbridge had five. Moravia (three) and Skaneateles (two) round out the local districts with cases.
Southern Cayuga is the lone school district that didn't report any confirmed cases.
School districts must report COVID-19 test results to the state Department of Health every day. According to the department, the data is acquired from parents or guardians of students, teachers, staff or the local health department as part of contact tracing investigations. The state health department then publishes a "COVID-19 report card," which features the data provided by the school districts.
The report card was created under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but had been dormant until it was recently revived by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The data for each school district also includes lab-reported COVID-19 cases for residents ages 5-17 who live within a school district. But the state Department of Health acknowledges that individuals may not attend schools within that district. They could attend a charter or private school in another district.
School districts resumed in-person instruction after shifting to remote learning when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020 and many districts continued to offer remote classes or a hybrid option through the 2020-21 school year. With students and teachers returning to classrooms, local health officials have been concerned about how that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in communities.
The Cayuga County Health Department offered a hint that there were positive cases in school districts when it began prioritizing contact tracing investigations for school-aged children. But until now, there has been no data available to show whether the recent COVID-19 surge in Cayuga County has included those in schools.
Schools are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. One major policy in place is a mask mandate. Hochul ordered masks to be worn by everyone in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
The availability of the vaccine to some in schools could help limit COVID-19 transmission. Teachers and school employees were among the first groups of essential workers eligible for the vaccine. In May, the Pfizer vaccine received an emergency use authorization for children ages 12-15. In Cayuga County, nearly half of residents ages 12-15 have received at least one vaccine dose.
