Cayuga County-area schools report more than 100 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

All but one school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system has reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to data provided to the state Department of Health.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District, the largest of the nine local districts, had 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26. Most of the cases (48) were students, while seven teachers and four staff members also tested positive.

There were cases in each of the district's seven schools. Auburn High School had the most (17), followed by 12 cases at Owasco Elementary School and eight at Auburn Junior High School. Herman Avenue Elementary School had seven, Casey Park and Seward elementary schools each had six and Genesee Elementary had three.

Auburn had a majority of the 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County-area school districts. Port Byron and Weedsport each had 11 cases among students and staff. Cato-Meridian reported seven cases, all of whom are students. Union Springs had six cases and Jordan-Elbridge had five. Moravia (three) and Skaneateles (two) round out the local districts with cases.

Southern Cayuga is the lone school district that didn't report any confirmed cases.