Cayuga County-area schools to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students

Until this week, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. But after clinical trials, the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for children ages 12-15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday recommended its use for that age group.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at some pharmacies in Cayuga County, including Kinney Drugs and Walgreens. It is also being administered at county-run sites in Onondaga County and at the New York State Fairgrounds. But the health department, which has been using Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines at its clinics, wanted to make it more available in Cayuga County.

Cuddy told The Citizen that they are working with the regional hub at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse to obtain doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Because of the vaccine's refrigeration requirements, she said they are seeking more information from schools and families to get a better idea of how many doses they will need for the clinics.

Consent forms, which Cuddy said are required because most who will be vaccinated at these clinics will be minors, will be provided to families. At least one local school district — Cato-Meridian — began distributing the consent form and a cover letter on Friday.

