Cayuga County-area schools to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students

With children ages 12-15 now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Cayuga County Health Department is working to secure doses for clinics that will be held later this month.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said Friday that they are planning to hold vaccination clinics at Cayuga County-area schools beginning Monday, May 24. On that day, clinics will be held in the Port Byron and Weedsport school districts.
The clinics continue Tuesday, May 25, at Moravia and Southern Cayuga schools. Vaccinations will be administered at Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School on Wednesday, May 26. Cato-Meridian and Union Springs will round out the schedule on Thursday, May 27.
The health department will oversee the clinics at Auburn Junior High School and the schools outside of the city within Cayuga County. East Hill Medical Center will manage the clinics at Auburn High School and in the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles school districts. According to the department, J-E and Skaneateles will coordinate with East Hill to set the clinic date and times during the week of May 24.
Cuddy and other local health officials have discussed the importance of securing Pfizer doses to vaccinate the younger population. There are three COVID-19 vaccines, but only Pfizer has been approved for people under age 18.
Until this week, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. But after clinical trials, the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for children ages 12-15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday recommended its use for that age group.
The Pfizer vaccine is available at some pharmacies in Cayuga County, including Kinney Drugs and Walgreens. It is also being administered at county-run sites in Onondaga County and at the New York State Fairgrounds. But the health department, which has been using Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines at its clinics, wanted to make it more available in Cayuga County.
Cuddy told The Citizen that they are working with the regional hub at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse to obtain doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Because of the vaccine's refrigeration requirements, she said they are seeking more information from schools and families to get a better idea of how many doses they will need for the clinics.
Consent forms, which Cuddy said are required because most who will be vaccinated at these clinics will be minors, will be provided to families. At least one local school district — Cato-Meridian — began distributing the consent form and a cover letter on Friday.
"We do need to coordinate this in a very conscientious manner," she explained. "With Pfizer, you can move it from (an ultra-cold freezer) to a typical freezer for a finite period of time, and you can keep it in a refrigerator for a finite period of time. We're keeping all of that at the forefront of our minds as we plan this."
The timing of the clinics is important because of the school calendar. Because Pfizer requires a second dose three weeks after the first, eligible students will need to return for a second-dose clinic sometime next month. The last day of classes for Cayuga County-area school districts is in mid-June.
The health department is eager to get eligible school-aged children vaccinated because of the number of positive cases among the younger age groups. A chart released by the department on Friday snows that nearly one-quarter of new cases from April 28 through May 12 were in the 10-19 age group.
"We really hope to drive down the positivity rate even further by offering (the Pfizer vaccine) and making it as easy as possible for families to get their eligible children vaccinated," Cuddy said. "We know there is interest out there and we're very glad to do what we can to facilitate that."
In other news:
• In its latest situational update, the health department reported 32 new cases in two days and 107 active cases in mandatory isolation.
There are two COVID-related patients in Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
• A single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinic is open to people age 18 and older.
To register for an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 vaccine clinics."
• An asymptomatic rapid COVID-19 testing clinic is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.
An appointment is required. To register, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 testing sites."
