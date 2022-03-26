Cayuga County-area students compete at Odyssey of the Mind state finals

GEDDES — For students in the Odyssey of the Mind competition, four months' of work went into eight-minute sketches.

Skaneateles Middle School and Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School teams were among those competing at the New York State Odyssey of the Mind state finals at the New York State Fairgrounds Saturday. Odyssey of the Mind involves student performing skits in which a problem is solved based on a particular theme. Teams also needed to create their own props and backdrops, including small vehicles.

Cayuga County-area teams competed at a local competition at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES earlier this month, where some teams moved on the state level. Other teams representing the Cato-Meridian and Skaneateles districts were also competing at the state contest. Winning groups will move on to world finals May 25-28 at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Skaneateles Middle School's group and the Cato-Meridian junior-senior high team went back-to-back in their division around 12:30 p.m. at the fairground's Exposition Center. The theme was Escape vroOM!, where characters have to escape from an area.

The Skaneateles Middle team, which included students from State Street Elementary School, was up first, acting out a sketch where astronauts were trapped in a place they thought was in space but was actually under water. At one point, a small vehicle the students created moved a ball that was supposed to be a rock, with students in the sketch chanting "Move that rock! Move that rock!"

After the skit was over, the students said they felt good about how they did and were excited about battling it out in the state competition. Duncan Javidi, who participated in Odyssey for the first time this year, said he was a little nervous heading to the state contest but he noted his team has been rehearsing for months. One of the team's small vehicles couldn't be used for the state final, so another was put together two weeks before the event.

Anderson Hider described Odyssey as "joyful" and talked about his favorite part of the experience.

"Building the vehicles was a great experience and then watching them actually do the tasks, I think that felt really good," he said.

Michelle Ederer, the team co-coach along with Curt Coville, talked what she believes the students got out of the experience.

"I think they really learned a great deal about teamwork, about relying on one another and about trusting one another and I think they enjoyed the creative process," Ederer said. "A lot of these young men are very engineer-minded."

The Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School group was up next, acting out a scene about people stuck in an old school basement. Once the young performers were finished, they explained the basement at Cato-Meridian Elementary School, which the students all agreed is "creepy." The sketch also incorporated elements based on real-life Cato-Meridian school district fraternities that existed in the 1960s.

Holding a small vehicle powered by water, student Everett Cox declared, "I hate this car so much," explaining that it took a long time for the students to figure out how to get it to work. They also showed off a different, small spider-themed vehicle the students named "Hatred," because it often wouldn't work. The students playfully discussed their frustration with the vehicle, since it had never worked in competition until the state final Saturday. The students needed to make adjustments to the vehicle before performing Saturday in order to ensure it would work on the competition floor.

The group came in second at the World Finals last year. Each of the students have been in Odyssey together for years, dating back to the third grade.

"We've gotten maybe a little too close, to the point where they're kind of like family, just growing together," student Megan Kyle said. "So we've gone from third-grade, where we were itty-bitty, to now we're in eighth grade and we've learned so much."

The students acknowledged the ability of their competitors, but felt good about how they did Saturday. Their time in Odyssey has also made all of them handy with power tools, they added.

"It's nice to know we'll never have to hire a handyman to fix our cabinets, our sinks or anything," Megan said.

Slade Cox, the team's co-coach with his wife, Kristin, praised the group's ability to deal with various challenges.

"The world has problems, and teaching young people how to solve problems is probably the best way to work at that," Slade Cox said.

