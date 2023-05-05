AUBURN — Students in the Cayuga County area reported using drugs and alcohol in a survey that appears to reflect that some of their behavior mimics the adults in their lives.

During an April 27 meeting, the Auburn City Council heard a presentation from Gennessa MCLeod and Corey Parkman Jr., students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES criminal justice program, and JoLynn Mulholland, the STOP Act Coordinator for the Drug-Free Community Coalition through the Cayuga Community Health Network and acting prevention coordinator for the organization Confidential Help for Alcohol & Drugs.

Mulholland told councilors both CHAD and the STOP Act program worked with students in the criminal justice program to make a youth-led adult guidance survey to collect information on the substance use and mental health status of Cayuga County youth. She said criminal justice students "came up with the questions and they actually implemented it in the BOCES programs for grades 11 and 12, and they're just going to provide you some information and stats that they found that our students in Cayuga County are facing."

A total of 297 students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district schools responded to the survey, Parkman said. All of the students answered anonymously. The slides for the presentation, available through the city's website, showed that students from all nine component districts participated in the survey, the largest amount said they were from the Auburn school district, at 35.81% of the respondents

For a question asking students their primary substance of choice, 23.99% said marijuana and 8.78% said alcohol.

Out of the 296 students who answered the question, over half, at 51.69%, said they do not use substances. Nicotine was named as the preferred substance for 10.47% of respondents. Prescription drugs, acid and mushrooms each accounted for less than 2% of the vote, while 3.04% said other.

Parkman noted around 29% of respondents said it was "very easy" for them to obtain substances, while 20% said it was "somewhat easy."

On depression and anxiety, 66.30% of respondents said they have anxiety, with others saying ADD/ADHD. Twenty-one respondents did not answer the question, while 16.67% said they have post-traumatic stress disorder.

When asked why they use substances, 12.54% of the anonymous respondents said it is due to anxiety, 6.44% said depression and 4.41% said trauma. The slides said 16.95% of the respondents said they use substances for fun, which Parkman said was "kind of scary." The majority of the respondents said they don't use substances, coming in 53.56%

Around 26 percent of the students responding to the survey said their parents or guardians are aware of their substance abuse, with 12.59% saying their parents or guardians don't know. When asked if they ever use drugs or alcohol to relax, feel better about themselves or fit in, 36.27% said yes while 63.73% said no. Of the responding students, 57.88% said they would reach out for help if they wanted to stop using substances but 32.88% said they would not reach for help. Around 9% said they would not know where to go for assistance.

Asked if they had ever ridden in a car driven by someone, including themselves, who was "high" or had been using alcohol or drugs, Mulholland said nearly half of the students said they had, at 46.96%. The slides added that 53.04% said they hadn't.

"When we started doing a focus group with our students, we found out that our students are actually in vehicles with their parents under the influence," Mulholland said. She also noted "that goes hand-in-hand with what we've been seeing in Cayuga County" with the number of people in the area who have received driving while intoxicated and driving while under the influence charges. Law enforcement officials in Auburn and Cayuga County have expressed unease over recent increases in such arrests.

"It's really concerning, because how do we teach kids as prevention providers to tell their parents they're not going to get in the vehicle with someone under the influence?" Mulholland said.

Around 20% of respondents said they had witnessed an overdose from substance abuse, which Mulholland said comes out to 61 students, adding, "that's a lot of students in Cayuga County that are facing this."

She said these statistics were "concerning things that we wanted to bring to (the council's) attention as marijuana and things are becoming more legalized in our community." Recreational cannabis use for adults was legalized in New York state in 2021. The Auburn city government did not "opt out" of allowing recreational marijuana retailers and consumption sites within the city.

"We're seeing that our kids are facing a lot of challenges post-COVID, and it's concerning, the numbers are very concerning," Mulholland said. However, she did argue local prevention strategies related to prescription drugs have had a positive impact, citing a survey answer in which 87.41% of respondents said they had not ever taken a prescription medication not prescribed to them. She also mentioned that around 38% of respondents said they would be interested in taking part in Narcan training.

MCLeod noted that as she and Parkman went into the classrooms, they told the students that the information being collected from them as all confidential "and no one would ever see their names, so that was a big part of it, knowing that their names will never be said or out in public."

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked what the next steps would be with the data, and Mulholland said CHAD is working with the local BOCES to create a agreement to implement prevention services in each of the county schools.

"Our status is really concerning. The schools are reaching out constantly, they're in a crisis with our kids, both with mental health and substance use," she said. "We're running into an era of kids who were raised by parents who were in active addiction or are currently in treatment or some form of recovery. So we have a big challenge ahead of us and COVID didn't really help us that much." Mulholland said also the data is being shared with other agencies.

MCLeod said she was surprised by the number of students who said they don't partake in marijuana or nicotine usage. Parkman said he knew a lot of the students he and MCLeod talked to, which he said he believes helped with students responding. Mulholland she believes the fact that it wasn't a school survey assisted with getting people students to participate.

"They knew that it wasn't coming from the school. The schools didn't even have access to it, it came to me," she said.

Mulholland said she anticipates CHAD doing more surveys and programs like this if allowed by the school districts.

"That's how we make change in a community. Everything is data-driven. You can't make a change by just hearsay, you have to have data to back it up," she said.