Cayuga County health board supports allowing more children in schools

Citing the benefits to children, the Cayuga County Board of Health on Tuesday voted to accept new guidance from the federal government that would allow more students into classrooms at the same time.
The board, which advises Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, unanimously approved a motion to accept Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidance released last week that shifted recommended physical distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet.
The county board's acceptance takes effect on April 19, which is two weeks after the end of the upcoming spring break for public schools in Cayuga County. The decision gives individual school districts support should they choose to implement the new guidance and bring more children into classrooms. Mask-wearing and other COVID-19 safety protocols would remain in place.
Board members who spoke at Tuesday's meeting all touted the benefits children get from in-person learning, and the problems that not being able to attend school have caused.
"I am seeing more and more children in my office who are having significant social and emotional and developmental ramifications of the fact that they have not been in school for a year," said board member Dr. Cassandra Archer.
Cuddy said the county health department has been receiving many inquiries from the public and school district officials about the potential for physical distancing guidance change locally.
The state Department of Health has not formally altered its recommendations, but counties have discretion under state home rule to set their own policy on the matter. Onondaga County lowered its distance guidelines earlier this month, ahead of the CDC's announcement.
"There are a lot of considerations," Cuddy said, pointing to the concerns about new COVID-19 variants that could fuel a new surge of cases as well as the impact of increased travel now that more people are getting vaccinated.
To alleviate the travel concern, Cuddy recommended and the board agreed that its official acceptance of the CDC guidance for Cayuga County schools would go into effect April 19, or two weeks after the spring break ends. The extra time will allow for monitoring of travel-related COVID-19 cases in the community to determine if a new surge is developing.
While the vote was unanimous, there was some apprehension expressed during the meeting.
"I do worry about being so close to the finish line," board member Ralph Battista said. "Let's not blow it at the end."
"But what is the end?" board member Dr. Brian Brundage said. "We can keep pushing this back for a long time. We can say the same thing in the fall."
Brundage echoed Archer's comments on the benefits for children being in school outweighing the current risks.
"The teeter-totter has shifted. At the beginning we didn't know how this was all going to pan out; we had to be extra cautious," he said. "It needs to be tipped in the favor of letting the kids go to school, at this point."
After going fully remote from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 through the end of last academic year, most school districts in Cayuga County implemented hybrid learning models this school year. Under those models, students go to school buildings part time and learn from home part time. That approach allowed districts to keep students 6 feet apart from each other because fewer were in the buildings at one time.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who attended Tuesday's virtual Board of Health meeting and is an ex-officio member, thanked the board members for their guidance. She and Cuddy plan to meet with school superintendents to discuss their recommendation.
"You're the experts, and I definitely defer to your judgment on this," she said.
