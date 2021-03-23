Cayuga County health board supports allowing more children in schools

The state Department of Health has not formally altered its recommendations, but counties have discretion under state home rule to set their own policy on the matter. Onondaga County lowered its distance guidelines earlier this month, ahead of the CDC's announcement.

"There are a lot of considerations," Cuddy said, pointing to the concerns about new COVID-19 variants that could fuel a new surge of cases as well as the impact of increased travel now that more people are getting vaccinated.

To alleviate the travel concern, Cuddy recommended and the board agreed that its official acceptance of the CDC guidance for Cayuga County schools would go into effect April 19, or two weeks after the spring break ends. The extra time will allow for monitoring of travel-related COVID-19 cases in the community to determine if a new surge is developing.

While the vote was unanimous, there was some apprehension expressed during the meeting.

"I do worry about being so close to the finish line," board member Ralph Battista said. "Let's not blow it at the end."

"But what is the end?" board member Dr. Brian Brundage said. "We can keep pushing this back for a long time. We can say the same thing in the fall."