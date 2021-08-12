Cayuga County recommends masks in schools to prevent COVID-19 spread

Regarding masks, they noted that masks must be worn correctly. By properly wearing masks or face coverings, it can reduce the transmission of the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In addition, wearing face coverings will reduce the number of students who would need to be placed in quarantine (stay at home) if a classmate is positive for COVID, ultimately keeping students in the classroom," McNabb-Coleman and Cuddy wrote.

The guidance was sent to school districts less than a month before classes are scheduled to start. Cayuga County-area school districts are planning to have in-person classes this year.

At least one school district, Auburn, has said it will follow the county's guidance. Masks will be required in classrooms, but students won't have to wear face coverings while they are outside.