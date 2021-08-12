Cayuga County recommends masks in schools to prevent COVID-19 spread

Cayuga County leaders are recommending masks to be worn in schools and for districts to adopt other protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The recommendations are based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Public Health Association. Those agencies are recommending that universal masking is adopted, regardless of vaccination status, for students, teachers, school employees and visitors.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, sent a letter to Cayuga County school superintendents detailing the recommendations. In the letter, they wrote that they also consulted with physicians on the Cayuga County Board of Health and Dr. Phillip Gioia, the county's medical director.
McNabb-Coleman and Cuddy detailed the "multi-layered approach" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including indoor masking, screening and testing, vaccinations, handwashing and staying home when ill. The purpose of the guidance is to ensure schools can keep students in classrooms for in-person learning.
School districts are advised to not allow symptomatic people onto buses or into schools. Cayuga County officials also urge residents to get vaccinated.
Regarding masks, they noted that masks must be worn correctly. By properly wearing masks or face coverings, it can reduce the transmission of the virus.
"In addition, wearing face coverings will reduce the number of students who would need to be placed in quarantine (stay at home) if a classmate is positive for COVID, ultimately keeping students in the classroom," McNabb-Coleman and Cuddy wrote.
The guidance was sent to school districts less than a month before classes are scheduled to start. Cayuga County-area school districts are planning to have in-person classes this year.
At least one school district, Auburn, has said it will follow the county's guidance. Masks will be required in classrooms, but students won't have to wear face coverings while they are outside.
As schools prepare to reopen, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Cayuga County. The health department has reported 109 new cases in August, up from 72 in July and 35 in August 2020. There are 107 active cases in isolation, the highest total in three months, and eight patients are receiving treatment for COVID-related illnesses at Auburn Community Hospital.
One concern for the health department is there could be outbreaks at schools if preventive measures aren't followed. There have been outbreaks at daycare centers this summer. In one outbreak, 19 adults and children were infected.
Health officials have been encouraging residents, especially those who work in child care and school settings, to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, 49% of Cayuga County's total population is fully vaccinated. That includes 56% of the eligible population ages 12 and older.
Three COVID-19 vaccines are available, including Pfizer — the only vaccine that has been approved for children ages 12-17. None of the vaccines can be administered to children under age 12.
"We are continuously learning more about COVID-19 variants and their impact, therefore we will continue to follow factual information and guidance regarding prevention and reduction of infection of the virus," Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman told the superintendents. "The health and well-being of our community remains our priority."
