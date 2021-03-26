Cayuga County schools, colleges deal with COVID-19 while charting the future

Elementary students will be in the buildings five days a week while secondary students will have in-person learning four days, Monday through Thursday. Families who want to keep their children remote for the rest of the year will be able to. Pirozzolo said a lot of plans and logistics still need to be figured out. Dining is being worked on, for example, since people still have to be six feet apart while eating. The district is also determining how to hold the junior and senior proms, saying it will likely have to be broken up into multiple evenings. He praised the district staff's efforts during the pandemic. He also thanked parents, saying they had to become "overnight teachers" and have been working closely with teachers and staff.