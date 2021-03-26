Cayuga County schools, colleges deal with COVID-19 while charting the future

For educational leaders in Cayuga County, any discussion of the state of their programs these days cannot avoid the challenges of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was evident Friday as officials from local K-12 facilities and colleges participated in a State of the Schools event, hosted by the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about the district's recent announcement of boosting the amount of students in buildings for in-person classes, starting April 19. That decision came after the Centers for Disease Control last week changed school safety guidelines to say students wearing face masks could be 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet. Days later, the Cayuga County Board of Health voted to accept that guidance for county schools as of April 19, two weeks after spring break ends.
Pirozzolo would have loved to had students back by April 5 but thinks the county health department's plan makes sense in order to monitor potential COVID-19 spread after the break to ensure there aren't travel-related increases in positive cases.
Elementary students will be in the buildings five days a week while secondary students will have in-person learning four days, Monday through Thursday. Families who want to keep their children remote for the rest of the year will be able to. Pirozzolo said a lot of plans and logistics still need to be figured out. Dining is being worked on, for example, since people still have to be six feet apart while eating. The district is also determining how to hold the junior and senior proms, saying it will likely have to be broken up into multiple evenings. He praised the district staff's efforts during the pandemic. He also thanked parents, saying they had to become "overnight teachers" and have been working closely with teachers and staff.
"We couldn't have done it without them. It's very tough putting that much work and pressure on our parents, but trust me, we are very happy to take your children back into our buildings five days a week," Pirozzolo said. "We've been waiting for this for over a year."
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Superintendent Brian Hartwell believes the primary reasons why BOCES was able to welcome all students back for the 2020-21 school year was its 200,000 square foot facility, allowing it to adhere to social distancing and other safety guidelines. He said the other districts have been fantastic to work with. Hartwell, along with other school leaders at the Zoom meeting, praised the health department.
Jonathan Gibralter, president of the private Aurora-based Wells College, said that a year ago, the institution had to shut down due to the outbreak, like other schools, faculty and staff had to work from home. He noted he said last year that if students couldn't come back in the fall for residential education, it was possible the institution would need to close permanently.
"That announcement did something that I didn't expect. It caused all of our many alumni to reach out to me and say, 'No wait, we're not going to allow that to happen, and how can we help?'" he said. "In eight weeks, we raised $3.7 million from over 1,600 alumni."
Gibralter added that an anonymous foundation gave Wells a $2 million loan, part of which was converted into a grant. He also added because Wells has less than 500 employees, the collage qualified for two paycheck protection loans, one of which was converted into a grant. He said they anticipate the second will also be converted into a grant, and that three phases of the CARES act has provided, like with other schools, "an enormous source of financial support," for students in need and to help support Wells' operating budget.
Gibralter said the plan for the future that Wells spent months devising last year has "paved the path for us to recover from the pandemic" using the aforementioned funds, make strategic investments and "rise up on the other side of this pandemic an even stronger intuition."
For example, the board authorized the college to invest into a comprehensive marketing campaign, including social media, TV and billboards.
"We've actually increased the number of inquires for interested students to Wells by over 100% from last year to this year. Our applications are up. Our paid deposits for next year are up slightly, and we know this next four to six weeks are going to be crucial in terms of young people making decisions," Gibralter said.
He added most students are on campus this semester, and Wells is utilizing rapid COVID-19 testing, with faculty, staff and students all being tested every Monday and Tuesday. Those who haven't been tested can't come to campus or class. Gilbralter later said he may require students to be vaccinated in order to be on campus next year, though he stressed that is still being decided.
A couple of mental health days were added to the schedule, with the first on March 25. Classes were cancelled to give students a day to "rest and be out on a beautiful sunny day in Aurora," Gibralter said. The college is also planning for a potential in-person commencement in May, with no spectators.
Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant said classes have mostly been held remotely this year, and CCC has been dealing with the pandemic and its financial effects.
"From a financial perspective, I want to make sure that our community knows that we are as stable as we can be during a global pandemic in a moment where state aid is unknown, state future financing is certainly unknown and we know that enrollment has declined and will continue to decline for community colleges based on historical trends," Durant said.
The president said that historically, "our school districts have been shrinking over recent time, and our traditional captures come from those districts as well as greater communities. So we know that we're all in this together," Durant said.
CCC has recently been focusing on partnerships that Durant believes have "allowed us, I think, to strengthen ourselves in various ways," he added. such as the college's partnership with the city of Auburn on the Falcon Park facility.
Durant said CCC recognizes the challenges of the pandemic, potential downward enrollment trends and more, but is focusing on goals such as building partnerships with K-12 schools to enhance what exists from a curricular design perspective, helping people achieve additional college credits, a pathway toward a college or career and strengthening a pathway to four-year schools, adding that over 60% of CCC's graduates transfer to four-year colleges.
He also talked about additional future plans.
"We're going to keep our buildings as safe as we can, and we want to be able to be as healthy as possible, but in the fall we're going to be looking to expand what we're offering face-to-face, have more of a population on campus ... and we'll be committed to doing everything we can be in constant compliance with the state of New York," Durant said.
