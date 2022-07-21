Cayuga County sheriff seeks to expand school resource officer program

School resource officer services provided by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office could be expanding this year.

After working with the Port Byron Central School District to place a part-time officer on that district's campus last year, Sheriff Brian Schenck has interest from two more districts, as school security has again become a major concern in the aftermath of recent mass shootings around the country.

Schenck is asking the Cayuga County Legislature to approve the creation of a post to serve the Moravia school district, the expansion of the Port Byron position to full-time and the creation of a supervisor position that would oversee school officer programs and training.

The Legislature's Judicial and Public Safety Committee approved multiple resolutions at its July 13 meeting and the Ways and Means Committee approved them Wednesday night. The resolutions will be in front of the full Legislature at its meeting on Tuesday.

In 2019, the office and the Legislature started exploring ways to start facilitating SRO programs. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in October 2020 that he was hoping to secure the Legislature's approval to make a special patrol officer position for the Port Byron district, with that officer having the authority to enforce the law on only district property while working for, being paid by and being insured by the county. The district reimburses the county for the officer's salary and equipment costs, By April 2021, a special patrol officer started as a part-time SRO in Port Byron.

One of the resolutions under consideration this month would allow the Legislature and Schenck to go into a contract with the Moravia Central School District to create and fill a full-time special patrol officer spot. Schenck said the Moravia district expressed interest in bringing in a Special Patrol Officer after the mass shootings at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, both in May.

"They're very interested in bringing an armed special patrol officer to their school, just like we have in Port Byron," he said at the committee meeting. "They want to have somebody whose with our sheriff's office come to our district. ... Their board is committed to trying to contract with us to do that."

Schenck noted he also has a meeting with the Union Springs Central School District at the end of July "to discuss doing something similar there."

The resolution for the Moravia special patrol officer job said the position would be paid an hourly rate of $29.

Another resolution would allow the sheriff to create and fill a sergeant position within the road patrol division of the sheriff's office. The person in that role would oversee the county's school resource officer/special patrol officer programs and act as a liaison for school safety, Schenck said.

He noted the office doesn't "have the supervisory staff to oversee these programs. ... If we're going to contract with the schools, the schools are certainly willing to pay the full cost of having the Special Patrol Officer there, just as Port Byron does. But we just don't have the staff to continue growing with these particular initiatives to oversee these members, so we're going to need to address that."

The sheriff added he is concerned about "everything that's been going on out there, that we're seeing on the news on a daily basis.

"We can't bury our head in the said and think that these potential issues couldn't happen here, just as we see them in other places. So I can't in good conscience not address the need for putting these individuals in our schools and the need to provide proper supervision and training."

If the sergeant slot is created, Scheck said, that person would be overseeing some of the sheriff's office's training, "primarily our active shooter training that in the last few years, just due to the level of work that we've had and our call volume, it's been very difficult to provide that training that I believe we should be providing to all of our divisions yearly," including the SROS and the office's road patrol and security divisions.

The probationary salary for the sergeant role would be $61,236 a year, plus 12% in lieu of holidays.

Legislator Elaine Daly noted the salary that would come with the sergeant job, saying she assumes the sheriff's office has enough money in its 2022 budget to cover that cost this year, but asked about future years.

"I don't think it would be inappropriate, when you renew some of these contracts, that whatever percentage of time this particular person will be spending in those school districts, perhaps you would consider adding that to the contracts you have with the school," she said. "Because then the county's not footing the total bill for this, but the school districts will also be sharing and bringing some revenue in. I don't think that would be inappropriate to ask, especially if more schools and more schools are going to be asking to do this."

Schenck said he believes the districts would be "willing to look at that and address that. I don't think that we could cover the cost of the whole position." He added that he couldn't provide a percentage of time that the person in the sergeant role would be involved in giving supervision for individual districts, "but I do think that is reasonable, to look at something like that, to potentially look at a percentage."

At Wednesday's Ways and Means Committee meeting, Schenck told legislators he's had favorable discussions with school officials and expects to be able recommend an amendment to resolution to include an administrative fee from the districts to support the supervisor post.

At the Judicial and Public Safety Meeting, Legislator Heidi Nightengale asked about how the sergeant position would impact the office's current staffing. In a different part of the committee's agenda, which Schenck said "remains a priority and challenge." The office is down nine positions at the jail and one position in the road patrol division.

In response to Nightengale's question, Schenck said the office's main staffing challenges are in the custody division. He noted a sergeant will be retiring, so the road patrol division will soon have two vacancies.

The agenda also included a resolution to increase the Port Byron SRO's position from part time to full time.