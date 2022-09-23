Cayuga County Sheriff, Union Springs school district working to bring in patrol officer

The Union Springs Central School District may soon have a patrol officer in its halls.

At a meeting Sept. 14, the Cayuga County Legislature's Judicial and Public Safety Committee approved a resolution allowing the Legislature and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office to go into an agreement with the Union Springs Central School District to have a special patrol officer at the district. The proposal is scheduled to go in front of the entire Legislature at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has been at the forefront of starting and expanding the county's school resource officer services. An SPO employed by the sheriff's office was brought onto Port Byron Central School District's grounds in 2021, and the Legislature approved the creation of such an officer position for the Moravia Central School District earlier this year.

The Sept. 14 resolution on the potential Union Springs officer said the district requested an SPO from the sheriff's office, also noting that the slot has a proposed hourly rate of $29.

"The Union Springs Central School District and Cayuga County Sheriff believe there is a critical need for this position for the safety and security of the student body of their district," the resolution said.

Schenck told The Citizen Friday he believes ensuring "children are in a safe environment" is a top priority for the sheriff's office and the community.

"I think there's so many benefits to having an officer right there at the school during the school day, certainly the security and safety aspect of having someone there," he said. "But also, I think there's a huge benefit to the relationships that that officer builds with the students, and the trust, and the fact that students are willing to trust that officer to let them know if they need help or there's anything going on in their particular situation that could be helped with a law enforcement approach."

The sheriff's office and the Legislature began looking into ways to facilitate SRO programs in 2019. In October 2020, Schenck said he was hoping to receive the Legislature's approval to create a special patrol officer job for Port Byron. An SPO, Mike Roden, began duties as a part-time school resource officer at the district in April.

As with the officer in Port Byron, an officer going to Union Springs would have the authority to enforce the law only on district property while working for, getting paid by and being insured by the county, plus the district would reimburse the county for the officer's salary and equipment costs, Schenck said.

At a meeting in July, Legislature authorized resolutions for a SPO job dedicated to the Moravia school district, expanding the Port Byron post to full-time and creating a supervisor role to oversee school officer programs and training. Schenck said the sheriff's office hopes the contract for an officer assigned to Moravia will be finalized within the next week so it can start looking to fill that position.

For the supervisor role, which would be a road patrol sergeant position to oversee the county's school resource officer/special patrol officer programs and serve as a liaison for school safety, the sheriff's office is likely going to promote someone internally, Schenck said.