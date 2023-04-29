The Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have come together to create a public service announcement video on drug use.

The recently released PSA is called "One Word Makes The Difference." A news release about the video on the BOCES website said Dr. Brian Hartwell, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent, and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, both wanting to "spread awareness of the dangers of drug use," talked about avenues to support and educate community members. The idea of a PSA video then came up.

The video, which is a little over a minute and 30 seconds long, shows an actor playing a high school student. As the student sits outside of the school while waiting for the day to begin, he receives a text message saying, "Scored some drugs. You coming?" As the student thinks about his reply, voices saying "You'll never get caught," "It'll take your depression and anxiety away" and more are heard.

Images such as an ambulance, a vehicle being stopped by police, hands on prison bars, a body bag getting zipped up, flowers on a casket, crashed vehicles and more are shown screen. Voices saying things such as, "I swear I didn't know it was laced," and "You are under arrest for driving under the influence" can also be heard. The video cuts backs to the student, who answers "No" in his text message before going to school.

White text on a black background then reads, "One words makes all the difference. Make sure it's the right one," before saying there have been 687 known drug overdoses in Cayuga County since January 2020.

BOCES and the sheriff's office thanks Auburn Community Hospital, Brew Funeral Home and Cayuga Community College for their support in the video's creation, the news release said.

The video also lists contact information for recovery and anti-drug organizations HEALing Cayuga, (315) 253-1522 and cayugacounty.us/1575/Healing-Cayuga, and Nick's Ride 4 Friends, (315) 253-3945 and nicksride4friends.org.