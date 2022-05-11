Cayuga County student wins Katko's art contest with pandemic-themed drawing

A Cayuga County school's successful art program has claimed another prize.

Catherine Gilmore, a junior at Union Springs High School, has won U.S. Rep. John Katko's last Congressional Art Competition. Gilmore entered her drawing titled "Unmasked," which features a trumpeter playing the instrument through a hole in their surgical mask.

Gilmore's artwork, along with other Congressional Art Competition winners from across the country, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

"I was impressed by all of the submissions and by the significant talent on display from young artists across central New York," Katko said in a statement. "Congratulations to Catherine and I look forward to seeing her piece, 'Unmasked,' in the U.S. Capitol in the year ahead."

Union Springs students won four of the last six Congressional Art Competitions hosted by Katko. The contests were open to high school students in the 24th Congressional District, which includes Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County. A panel of judges from across the district selected the winning entries.

Last year, Union Springs student Angelia Scholz won the competition with a charcoal portrait of her sister.

For Gilmore, it's the latest recognition of her talents. She won two Gold Keys in the Central New York Scholastic Art Awards, one of which was for "Unmasked."

