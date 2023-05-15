With her win in the Congressional Art Competition, Kailey Forbes is continuing what's become a yearly tradition at Union Springs High School.

Forbes, a senior, is the winner of U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's annual art contest. A three-judge panel selected Forbes' artwork, "Duality," out of 27 pieces submitted by students in the 24th Congressional District. The district covers all or parts of 12 counties, including Cayuga.

It is the fifth time in seven years that a Union Springs student has won the Congressional Art Competition held by Cayuga County's federal representative. The previous four victories came when U.S. Rep. John Katko represented the former 24th district, which included all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus a portion of Oswego County.

Forbes' artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. She will also attend a reception in Washington, D.C., recognizing the winners of the Congressional Art Competition from across the country.

This is the first year Tenney, R-Canandaigua, has represented Cayuga County. In a statement, she congratulated Forbes for winning the art contest.

"Every year, I am in awe of the talented works produced by our region's young artists, and this year was no exception," she said.

Tenney also recognized two runners up and an honorable mention selection. The first runner-up was Angelina Broecker, a senior at Barker High School (Niagara County), for her artwork titled, "The Air We Breathe."

Another Union Springs student, Jennifer Dawn, was the second runner-up for her piece, "Saying Goodbye." Hayley Topping, a student at North Rose-Wolcott High School, received an honorable mention for "Multiple Monochrome Ice Cubes."