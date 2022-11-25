Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES picks interim career and technical education leader

Cayuga Onondaga BOCES has welcomed a new principal of career and technical education.

Tony Ferrara joins BOCES in the position, a news release said, following the retirement of former CTE director Steve Woodard earlier this year. Ferrera was principal of Seneca Falls High School and after retiring, continued for six years as that district's athletic director.

He said in the news release that his new position will be different from his other roles but he was excited to learn new things.

“I like it. It’s obviously a new environment for me. As a component school district, I worked with the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES getting students into programs. Now I’m on the other side of the table,” he said. “It’s a beautiful facility and everyone has been great to me.”

Speaking about the programs and opportunities available at BOCES, Ferrara said he sees how “absorb everything that they can" in programs ranging from culinary arts to auto body repair.

“Unlike a compulsory age education institution, the students come in and get right to work in their programs," he said in the news release. "Being in the rooms and seeing the students at work and their collaboration with each other is the best part."