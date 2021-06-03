Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students create vaccination public service announcements

A series of public service announcements made by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students to encourage people to get vaccinated is being launched.

Students in BOCES' graphic design and new media program teamed up with the Auburn city government and Cayuga County for the "Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” campaign. The project is meant to "persuade the most vulnerable and underserved populations in the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine," according to a BOCES news release.

“This was a valuable project for my students, because they are using their creative skills to make work in the public interest,” program teacher and Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy said in the news release.

Students made videos and posters to promote the message. The campaign features community leaders such as Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman, the Rev. Paris Price, pastor at the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church and Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education Vice President Dr. Eli Hernandez and others supporting the vaccine. One video shows the step-by-step process of receiving the vaccine at the county vaccination site at the Fingerlakes Mall, while another depicts business owner Brian Muldrow getting vaccinated. A Spanish language PSA also features Hernandez.

