Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students sent off at certificate ceremony

Although many of the BOCES component district officials were not able attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions, Woodard acknowledged the staff and administrators of those districts for their efforts during the school year despite the challenges presented by the outbreak.

He praised BOCES faculty, staff, administration for their work. He also lauded students and their families.

"We recreated how we did school, and you adapted. You showed what we call 'grit.' And grit is the mental toughness and passion that propels you toward achieving your vision for life," Woodward said. "It's the key to remaining focused and motivated. Rather than courage or exceptional talent, grit is the tenacity, perseverance, resilience and willingness to keep going despite obstacles."

After students received their certificates, they had their picture taken with BOCES Superintendent Dr. Brian Hartwell. With her criminal justice certificate in hand and family members by her side, student Malana Bartoszewski said the moment was bittersweet.

Bartoszewski, from the Cato-Meridian Central School District, said she was excited to move on in life but had friends in the program and was going to miss having a schedule. She will be going to SUNY Oswego to study psychology.