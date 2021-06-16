Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students sent off at certificate ceremony

AUBURN — Caleb Burroughs said he was OK in the classroom, but Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES clicked for him.
Burroughs, from the Southern Cayuga Central School District, was set to get his certificate in heavy equipment repair and operation at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Certificate Awards Ceremony Wednesday night at Holland Stadium behind Auburn Junior High School. Before the event, Burroughs said he enjoyed the heavy equipment program.
The program allowed him to learn new things and he made a lot of friends, he said.
"I had fun while I was learning," he added.
He said it will be weird for him to not see his classmates regularly anymore. He also thanked teacher Cale Jirinec. Burroughs said he's not sure what he will be doing next, but is looking at going into heavy equipment operation or mechanics. Burroughss grandmother, Sherry Barker, said she was proud of him and of her granddaughter, Cassandra Barker, who was set to get a early childhood education certificate at the ceremony. Barker praised Caleb for getting to this point.
Students and their guests took to designated spots on the stadium's turf field before the ceremony began. Although the microphone that BOCES Director of Career and Technical Education Steven Woodard was using was cutting in and out, his passion was noticeable.
Although many of the BOCES component district officials were not able attend the event due to COVID-19 restrictions, Woodard acknowledged the staff and administrators of those districts for their efforts during the school year despite the challenges presented by the outbreak.
He praised BOCES faculty, staff, administration for their work. He also lauded students and their families.
"We recreated how we did school, and you adapted. You showed what we call 'grit.' And grit is the mental toughness and passion that propels you toward achieving your vision for life," Woodward said. "It's the key to remaining focused and motivated. Rather than courage or exceptional talent, grit is the tenacity, perseverance, resilience and willingness to keep going despite obstacles."
After students received their certificates, they had their picture taken with BOCES Superintendent Dr. Brian Hartwell. With her criminal justice certificate in hand and family members by her side, student Malana Bartoszewski said the moment was bittersweet.
Bartoszewski, from the Cato-Meridian Central School District, said she was excited to move on in life but had friends in the program and was going to miss having a schedule. She will be going to SUNY Oswego to study psychology.
Bartoszewski said she enjoyed "how close me and my classmates were" in the criminal justice program.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.