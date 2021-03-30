Cayuga, St. John Fisher colleges announce transfer program

Cayuga Community College and St. John Fisher College have announced the creation of a new academic pathway that will help Cayuga graduates continue their education at the Rochester-area institution.

The agreement will help Cayuga graduates in one of 10 specified programs enroll at St. John Fisher to earn a bachelor's degree in two years. The programs include business administration, computer science, criminal justice and several liberal arts and sciences programs. In addition to earning their associate degree at Cayuga, students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 to make the transfer. Some programs may require a higher GPA or additional prerequisite coursework. All currently enrolled and incoming fall 2021 Cayuga students are eligibile for the program.

The agreement was signed this semester by Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant and St. John Fisher President Dr. Gerard Rooney.