'Celebrate this moment': Wells College honors graduates at commencement ceremony

AURORA — For the first time since 2019, Wells College graduates were able to hug and celebrate with their loved ones on campus grounds fresh off of receiving their degrees.

The Aurora-based private institution held its first public in-person commencement Saturday morning since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There was an in-person ceremony in 2021, but only graduates could attend, with no family members or guests.

People were gathered around the ceremony area before the event, greeting each other with big hugs and wide smiles. An attendee who was glad to see the festivities be in-person this year was Stephanie Minarik, who graduated from Wells in 2020. She was one of two alumnae asked to come to the commencement in order to put ceremonial hoods on the new graduates before they got their degrees.

Minarik, who is now a New York State Parks employee and had her boyfriend, Austin Heil, with her, said she knew many students from the class of 2022 but hadn't seen many of them in a couple years. She was happy to see Wells' commencement up-close instead of viewing it through a screen.

"It's just a very special moment for me to get to witness it in-person, like I've never gotten it, and it's just nice to see so many deserving students get what they deserve after all of the hell — pardon my French — that they have been through for the pandemic, doing hybrid learning, in-person classes, getting back to the classroom," Minarik said. "I have known a lot of these students and a lot of their hardships and the fact that they've made it through and have graduated, it's just really special to witness. I'm probably going to cry as I'm hooding some of them."

Randall and Megan Martin were waiting to see their daughter Hayley graduate, who was graduating summa cum laude and was about to receive a bachelor's degree in business. Hayley, 21, will be pursuing a master's degree in business at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Randall said his daughter adjusted to online classwork "very well, better than I would have" and said Wells was "the perfect environment for her, because it's such a small community, small college. She didn't get lost in the shuffle."

The Martins said Hayley forged great relationships with her professors and praised Wells' smaller setting.

"It's a smaller environment, so you get to know professors, you get to know friends on a more intimate basis and they can support you in a way that's really individualized to what you need because they know who you are, you're not a number," Megan said.

During the ceremony, class president Anthony Westmiller, who went to Cayuga Community College before arriving at Wells, served as the student commencement speaker, saying the event acted was a milestone for what all of the graduates accomplished. Later, he noted that as he stood at the podium, "recollecting all of the memories that we've all shared, both good and bad, I can't help but feel the cascade of emotions that we'll all soon feel, the realization that this is all coming to a close.

"All of our books are about to begin a new chapter on a blank page. Reality becomes a hard pill to swallow. Granted, some of us may become characters in each others' stories, but most will begin life anew. Whether it be pursuing a career, going to graduate school, taking a year off, traveling or bingeing 'Star Wars,' we all deserve to celebrate this moment," Westmiller said. "And now we have the skills to pull life by the reigns and take control of our futures."

National Fenestration Rating Council CEO Deb Callahan, who graduated from Wells in 1985, gave the commencement address, praising students for their adaptability and resilience amid the pandemic, saying those qualities are "sought after at all levels within any organization, it's the stuff of which leaders are made."

Callahan said she hoped the incoming graduates would continue to care for their alma mater.

"Please be intentional in your efforts to stay connected to your Wells sisters and Wells brothers. There is strength in this community, and you will find that it needs you as much as you need it," she said.

Whenever any 2022 graduate's name was called during the conferring of degrees, their classmates erupted into cheers as if they were attending a rock concert. Manarik and her fellow 2020 graduate, Kara Reynolds, bestowed every graduate with one of the ceremonial hoods. When Cory Hodge Jr.'s name was called, his parents, Nicolas and Stephanie Brooks, held up a large banner displaying an image of Hodge with the words "He Did It!" included. Once Eh Tha Yooi Lee received her degree and walked to her seat, her cousin, Vidal Shwe, 5, approached to hand her flowers.

After the ceremony, Hodge, who just secured a criminal justice degree, was beaming as he walked toward the crowd of graduates and guests chatting amongst themselves. Hodge, who will be going after a master's degree in psychology to become a criminal psychologist talked about being on the other side of this experience.

"It's very relaxing but motivating at the end, because this is just the beginning, so the sky's the limit, just got to keep going up and up with the grace of God and hard work," he said.

Hodge talked about he felt Wells set him up to get to this point.

"They just gave me the room and the help to grow, being a small school. There's always who's willing to help you, you can call or reach out to," he said.

