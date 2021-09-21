Citing privacy concerns, Cayuga County limits school COVID-19 case info

Sadusky hopes that the district in the future could at least put out "a blanket statement" to families that their child was in proximity to someone who tested positive, that they can't release their name due to confidentiality, and that it didn't deem it necessary to quarantine their child but recommend that parents monitor their child for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Tuesday, Sadusky added that both Pirozzolo and Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy have been in contact with him and said they will continue to find ways to improve existing communication protocols. He also praised Pirozzolo and Cuddy for dealing with the restrictions they have to work within, acknowledging that the county health department has state and federal guidelines it must follow.

Speaking with The Citizen, Pirozzolo said quarantine rules have changed since last year. At the beginning of last year, when a child tested positive, everyone in that classroom would need to quarantine, but as the school year went on, the guidance changed to those within 6 feet of the positive person in a cumulative 15-minute period having to quarantine. He added that for children this year, they would need to quarantine if they were within 3 feet of someone who tested positive. Pirozzolo also said it was determined that the teacher in question wasn't within 6 feet of her students.