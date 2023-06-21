The city of Auburn is teaming up with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES for a children's summer camp program focused on environmental conservation.

At its June 15 meeting, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution allowing an intermunicipal agreement with BOCES to establish the Auburn Conservation Corps Summer Camp. The idea of the camp, which is set to mainly take place at the BOCES campus at 1879 West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius and be held July 17 to 20, was brought up earlier this year by Councilor Terry Cuddy, a BOCES teacher, during a 2023-24 budget discussion. A 2023-24 revised preliminary budget presentation dated May 2 noted the summer camp program would be "done through alternate means, utilizing existing budget."

A news release on the city's website regarding the summer camp said the program is intended to provide experiences in environmental resource conservation to young people and is open to children ages 11 to 13 within the nine Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES component districts. The deadline to enroll is July 3 and the program will be limited to 10 campers for the initial year. Students will be able to learn about arboriculture, forestry, watershed management, stream health monitoring, wildlife habitat restoration and more through "practical, hands-on experience," the release said.

The release also noted activities such as field work, tree planting and care, identifying and managing invasive plants and stream monitoring and restoration "will introduce students to conservation professions and provide a bridge to gainful employment through occupational modeling."

Before the council unanimously approved the resolution, Cuddy said there had been "a couple sign-ups already."

"We can only (have) 10 campers this year but just want to let people know that the sooner you get in, the more likely your children will be able to get in," he added. Cuddy also noted he has received some inquiries about the program.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino called BOCES a "valuable resource" and commended Cuddy's efforts to intertwine that resource "into city government and hopefully foster a next generation of young people who can work and live here." Councilor Ginny Kent asked about the possibility, after the summer program is over this year, of council getting a presentation on the program.

"I don't want to add work, but it might be great to have some photos or narratives and that could also be used to build it up for next year, even bring it in to the lower grades or the parents can get kind of get interest after," Kent said.

Cuddy said some sort of presentation is planned after the summer camp. He added that he, Dr. Walt Aikman, a local forester and co-founder of the environmental group Grow Auburn's Trees!, and Caleb Bolha, a social studies teacher at Auburn Junior High School, are coordinating the camp. Cuddy said he was sure the three of them "can present something here." He also said Aikman has also "built in some follow-through, post-camp," mentioning tree-planting days Aikman is involved with in the fall and spring.

"I promise we will present something on this because we want to do is show that it can be a success and it can branch out into other fields," Cuddy said.