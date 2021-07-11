Collaborations, future plans helped Wells College emerge from probation

After financial difficulties and challenges prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, some collaborations and other efforts made by Wells College helped the institution's probation get lifted by its accrediting body.
The Aurora-based private college announced Thursday that the Middle States Commission on Higher Education reaffirmed the institution's accreditation earlier this week.
Wells was placed on probation in June 2019 following a review determining the college was not meeting its "Planning, Resources, and Institutional Improvement" standard or its standard on financial documentation, funding sources and financial development. The school was given two years to get back into compliance, and it was still accredited during its probationary status.
The college then went forward with a review process in order to create a financial stability plan. After visiting in February, the commission's team acknowledged the work of Wells' community to tackle the issues the school was facing, the college said, adding that a lot of the work was done during the outbreak.
Wells spokesman Christopher Pollock said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that the college has been working on its strategic plan to improve its financial future since before Wells received the probation news, but the probation accelerated those efforts.
One of the ideas that ties a lot of the college's strategic plan together, he said, is "partnerships and collaborations," whether its between departments within the college or work with other colleges, local businesses or other entities. These collaborations were key in creating initiatives that have been instrumental in getting Wells to a more stable financial situation and getting the college off probation.
Being on probation from Middle States involved certain restrictions, since a college on that kind of probation can't start a new academic program unless it's approved by the state, Pollock continued. This meant that some ideas that would come up to help the college couldn't be acted upon due to Wells' status at the time, but there were concepts that the college was able to pursue.
One of the ideas Wells was able to work on is a hospitality management program, with a minor approved for the program, since a minor doesn't necessarily have the same kinds of restrictions. That is set to be launched in fall 2021, Pollock continued, with hopes to expand out to a full major by fall 2022. He said the college will be taking a "more liberal arts approach" to hospitality management.
Another big collaborative project the college is working on is a formal alumni mentoring program currently targeted to debut this fall. The program would involve current student learning from alumni, and that being developed by the college's alumni and career services offices and some alumni leaders.
Pollock said that while Wells has many alumni who like to support the institution, others wants to help in various ways.
"A lot of them will say, 'Can we come and speak as a guest lecturer in a class or can we take on an intern or can we mentor a student,' but when it comes right down to it, if you don't have a real framework or process for that, a lot of those opportunities can go kind of unfulfilled," he said.
The college hasn't just been planning these undertakings, Pollock said, but has also been working on "the really complex work of budgeting for (these plans) over four to five years out." He said each initiative has a financial plan associated with it
He also noted that Wells has been enacted for the last several months is detailed regional marketing, including not just areas the college normally reaches out to but to places such as Buffalo, Albany, some downstate marketing and have done even a little bit of marketing in northern Pennsylvania. The campaign has included a lot of cost-effective digital marketing.
Pollock also said the college had to address both the probation and the pandemic.
Sometimes those issues were interconnected, as Wells president Jonathan Gibralter said in January 2020 that the college was preparing for its study abroad program in Florence, Italy, noting at the time that the program generates around 18% of the college's operating budget. The 173 students in the program were instructed by Wells in March of that year to come back to the United States after the Italian government extended its previous mandate for all college institutions to be shut down amid the country's high number of COVID-19 cases.
"I think one of the biggest challenges was 'Which challenge do you attack first?' or trying to prioritize that. You can't really rank it when the pandemic threatens everyone's health and safety versus (the) financial and probationary situation that affected the college's long-term survival," Pollock said Friday. "Frankly, it was just a long 18 months or so."
Pollock said the college is glad its accreditation has been reaffirmed. While the institution was confident the probation would be dropped, news of losing of probationary status was a "sigh of relief."
"There were certainly some alum who didn't necessarily want to increase their philanthropy while we were on probation, there were certainly a handful of students and parents who were hesitant about sending their students to Wells while we were in that status, but now that that's behind us and we've been reaffirmed, it really frees us up to continue this plan and move on to the future phases," he said.
Gibralter said in news release Thursday that he is excited about the announcement.
"These past few years have been incredibly challenging due to a myriad of external threats, however, as has been done before, the entire Wells community came together and lived our mission which is to ‘think critically, reason wisely, and act humanely’ — and, in doing so, we have paved the way to a very bright future,” he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.