Collaborations, future plans helped Wells College emerge from probation

Another big collaborative project the college is working on is a formal alumni mentoring program currently targeted to debut this fall. The program would involve current student learning from alumni, and that being developed by the college's alumni and career services offices and some alumni leaders.

Pollock said that while Wells has many alumni who like to support the institution, others wants to help in various ways.

"A lot of them will say, 'Can we come and speak as a guest lecturer in a class or can we take on an intern or can we mentor a student,' but when it comes right down to it, if you don't have a real framework or process for that, a lot of those opportunities can go kind of unfulfilled," he said.

The college hasn't just been planning these undertakings, Pollock said, but has also been working on "the really complex work of budgeting for (these plans) over four to five years out." He said each initiative has a financial plan associated with it

He also noted that Wells has been enacted for the last several months is detailed regional marketing, including not just areas the college normally reaches out to but to places such as Buffalo, Albany, some downstate marketing and have done even a little bit of marketing in northern Pennsylvania. The campaign has included a lot of cost-effective digital marketing.