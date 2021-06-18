'Collective resilience': Despite COVID-19, Cato-Meridian commencement honors students

CATO — For the first time this school year, the Cato-Meridian High School Class of 2021 was in the same room.

Around 70 seniors were in the Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School gymnasium Friday night, shortly before their commencement was set to begin on the football field.

Although their senior year was different from most previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were able to able to spend time together. Clusters of students could be seen talking among themselves, while others were playing basketball.

Gavin Bartholothew was excited to move on to the next chapter in his life. Gavin, 18, said he will be going to Alfred University and major in health and fitness management, with a minor in coaching and exercise science. He already has an end goal in mind, he wants to become a strength and conditioning coach for a college or NFL team.

Despite his plans for the future, Gavin said he loved his time at the school, praising the "small-town atmosphere."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm glad I grew up in a small-town where I really know everybody ... it's home to me," he said.

He said that he hopes all of his classmates succeed and do what they genuinely enjoy.