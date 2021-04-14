Community members defend Moravia school principal on administrative leave

Before public comments began at Wednesday meeting, board President Michelle Lyon thanked the public for coming but said "based on education law, we're not allowed to engage in conversation regarding personnel matters."

Sheri Spooner was the first to speak, saying she graduated from the high school, has a son in the district and she has been a substitute in the district. Based on her experience with MacBain and her understanding of the situation, she said she felt his removal was motivated more by in-house politics than by any wrongdoing on his part.

Spooner said she respects the board, but noted the district hasn't updated the public on the situation after more than a month.

"We're waiting for information and in this small town where info spreads like wildfire, it was quiet," she said. "So he hasn't been arrested, there's been no criminal charges. If he was a danger to students, wouldn't we have known by now?"

She added that she felt the little information the district had revealed was "just enough to make enough to make people's imagination say 'What could he have possibly done?'" She also expressed concern over MacBain being absent from the building and his role during the COVID-19 pandemic while students have battled learning loss and other issues.