Community members hear Auburn school district budget proposal

AUBURN — The public had its chance to weigh in Tuesday on the Auburn school district's proposed $90 million 2022-23 budget.

The proposed spending plan, a 7.7% jump over the current 2021-22 budget, was approved at a district board of education meeting in April. The district held a state-mandated budget hearing Tuesday night, ahead of the statewide school board election and budget voting day on Tuesday, May 17.

Auburn's proposed budget includes a 2.5% tax levy hike, which is within the district's state-imposed tax cap this year.

Lisa Green, the district business official, said during her presentation that the district will be receiving a $3.5 million increase in foundation aid, which is the most basic form of school aid districts receive. That bump comes to a 10.8% uptick over the current year. The district is in the second year of the state's ongoing work to fund the foundation aid formula over a three-year span.

Auburn officials and more have argued for years that the district would receive millions more per year if the state's formula for foundation aid was fully funded. The district has also said for years that it spends far less per student than the state average, while other districts that are already fully funded continue to get more money. Green noted the Auburn district has been underfunded since 2007.

Slides from Green's presentation said the budget going in front of voters will increase a "net increase" of 12 positions, around $2.5 million of Auburn's fund balance will be used to cover its deficit and new alternative education programs will be set up for the high school and elementary levels.

After Green was finished, a couple community members in attendance asked questions. Niomi Gould asked "What is it that the community can do to assist in any way, shape or form in getting that founding?" Green and Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said they have been working on those efforts for years.

"People have been fighting for it since 2007. We knew it was going to be a problem," Ian Phillips, the Auburn school board president, said.

Phillips mentioned work such as the district advocacy committee formed in 2018, advocating to local legislators and bringing busloads of students to Albany, adding that "parents have joined us in every step of that process."

Some districts benefit from the current system, Philips said, where some districts in Cayuga County are "overfunded." "Overfunded by millions of dollar," Green added.

"So there's a constituency that like the formula as it is, and there's districts like ours that are spending 20% per pupil, and we're trying to make our voice heard over all of the people that are happy with how it is working out for them," Phillips said.

Green said there is a "hold harmless" policy where districts get yearly increases without losing that money despite being "overfunded."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

