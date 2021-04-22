Contested Cayuga County-area school board races are rare this year

Here's a breakdown of candidates who have filed 2021 petitions for each local district:

• The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's deadlines for candidates is next week, and so far incumbents Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco and Kathy Rhodes are running again, while Patrick Mahunik has also put his hat in the ring. More candidates could file before the April 28 deadline.

• The Cato-Meridian Central School District board has two candidates for two three-year positions. Vice President Michael Lees and fellow incumbent Jenny Kyle are looking to get reelected.

• The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has two three-year seats up for grabs this year. Incumbent William Yard and newcomer Annette Gustafson are the candidates for the area.

• The Moravia Central School District's board has two open three-year positions. Neil Stevens, Mary Owen and incumbents Leigh Hess and Jennifer Bilinski are angling for spots.

• The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education has familiar faces running for two open three-year seats. Vice President Joe Verdi and fellow incumbent Melinda Quanbeck are planning to return to the board.