Contested Cayuga County-area school board races are rare this year

Most board of education elections in the Cayuga County-area districts are uncontested this year.
The state Education Department's deadline for school board candidate petitions was Monday, April 19, for most public school districts, including eight of the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region. The deadline for Auburn Enlarged City School District candidates is Wednesday, April 28.
Of the eight districts that operate under the April 19 deadline, just two ended up with contested races in this year's elections, which take place next month. This has been an increasing trend the past three years. Three out of nine school board races were contested in 2020, four local races were contested in 2019, and half were contested in 2018.
The statewide school budget and board of education voting day this year is May 18.
Here's a breakdown of candidates who have filed 2021 petitions for each local district:
• The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's deadlines for candidates is next week, and so far incumbents Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco and Kathy Rhodes are running again, while Patrick Mahunik has also put his hat in the ring. More candidates could file before the April 28 deadline.
• The Cato-Meridian Central School District board has two candidates for two three-year positions. Vice President Michael Lees and fellow incumbent Jenny Kyle are looking to get reelected.
• The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has two three-year seats up for grabs this year. Incumbent William Yard and newcomer Annette Gustafson are the candidates for the area.
• The Moravia Central School District's board has two open three-year positions. Neil Stevens, Mary Owen and incumbents Leigh Hess and Jennifer Bilinski are angling for spots.
• The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education has familiar faces running for two open three-year seats. Vice President Joe Verdi and fellow incumbent Melinda Quanbeck are planning to return to the board.
• The Skaneateles Central School District board has five candidates competing for three three-year vacancies. Vice President Michael Kell and fellow incumbent Kerry Brogan will be on the ballot, while Rob Bennett, Joe Goeth and Amanda Nugent are also in the race.
• The Southern Cayuga Central School District Board of Education features two people running for two three-year seats. Incumbents Kelsey Rossbach and David Harvatine are seeking reelection.
• The Union Springs Central School District has three three-year board roles available. Incumbents Carol Quill and Jeffrey Culver are running, along with Michael Parker.
• The Weedsport Central School District board has one five-year position available. Incumbent Wendy Bannister is running again.
