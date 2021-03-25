County legislator, Cornell administrator join Cayuga Community College board

“Angela and Tricia are tremendous members of our community who are dedicated to ensuring academic and career pathways are available to our students and our local workforce. That commitment to helping others grow and succeed will make them excellent trustees,” said CCC president Brian Durant said in the news release. “We are excited to have them join us, and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

Four of the college trustee seats are governor's appointments with seven-year terms, five are county Legislature appointments with seven-year terms, and the remaining seat is a one-year elected student term. Alaina Bates joined the board as the student trustee in December 2020.