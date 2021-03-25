County legislator, Cornell administrator join Cayuga Community College board

After being short at least two trustees since 2019, Cayuga Community College has finally added to its board roster.
Angela Winfield and Cayuga County Legislator Tricia Kerr were sworn in at the college's board of trustees meeting on Thursday morning, a news release said.
Winfield is an associate vice president at Cornell University, while Terr is in her second year with the Legislature. Winfield was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while Kerr was appointed by the county Legislature.
Since 2008, Winfield has been an attorney with Barclay Damon LLP. She earned her juris doctorate with an advocacy concentration from Cornell Law School in 2008 and a bachelor's degree in political science and human rights from Barnard College of Columbia University in 2005.
Kerr earned her associate's degree in 1996 in liberal arts and sciences: math & science from Cayuga Community College. In 1999, she earned a bachelor of science degree from SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry, where she studied environmental studies, policy and management. She later completed graduate coursework in planning and environmental studies at SUNY ESF and Cornell University, Community and Regional Development Institute.
“Angela and Tricia are tremendous members of our community who are dedicated to ensuring academic and career pathways are available to our students and our local workforce. That commitment to helping others grow and succeed will make them excellent trustees,” said CCC president Brian Durant said in the news release. “We are excited to have them join us, and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”
Four of the college trustee seats are governor's appointments with seven-year terms, five are county Legislature appointments with seven-year terms, and the remaining seat is a one-year elected student term. Alaina Bates joined the board as the student trustee in December 2020.
Durant said earlier this year that the board had three vacant spots — two seats which have to be filled by the governor's office and one that needed to be filled by the county Legislature. The seats that needed appointments from the governor's office had been empty since former trustee Angela Daddabbo resigned in summer 2019 and Melina Carnicelli left that November.
Former Legislator Charlie Ripley joined the board in December 2019 after being appointed by the Legislator. When Ripley announced last September he was leaving the Legislature to fill in as Summerhill town supervisor, he also resigned from the CCC board.