 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County may acquire properties next to Cayuga Community College child care center
featured
CAYUGA COUNTY

County may acquire properties next to Cayuga Community College child care center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
83 Wall St.

Cayuga County legislators will vote Tuesday on acquiring property on Wall Street, including 83 Wall St. shown in the foreground here, to allow for future expansion of its child care center at 81 Wall St., shown in the background.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

With an eye on allowing Cayuga Community College to expand its child care program housed on Wall Street, the Cayuga County Legislature this week will vote on a resolution to purchase three properties next door.

Using funds from the college's Faculty Student Association and the State University of New York, CCC is looking to add two vacant parcels and one parcel with a building at 83-87 Wall Street.

The county would hold the titles to the property in trust for the college, just as it does for the child care center at 81 Wall St. The college cannot own property under state education law.

The CCC day care is housed at the former Neighborhood House child care center, which closed in 2016 amid financial struggles. CCC opened its doors there in 2019, with considerably more indoor space than its previous on-campus location allowed.

New owner, same mission: Cayuga Community College set to reopen Neighborhood House site

The new properties include one building, currently empty, that has been used for multiple commercial purposes over the years. It had most recently been home to the Auburn Moose Lodge chapter.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The purchase price for all three parcels would be $180,000, according to a resolution the CCC Board of Trustees approved in June to move forward with the acquisition. While the county would not be spending any money for the purchase, the Legislature must approve it because the county would be holding the property in trust for the college.

The Faculty Student Association committed $175,000 toward the project, and SUNY has agreed to match that amount.

At the June college trustees meeting, CCC President Brian Durant said the college can use the excess funding beyond what's needed to buy the properties on development of the new sites.

At this point, the new parcels' most immediate benefit would be additional parking, which is limited at the former Neighborhood House site. 

"This acquisition allows us to have lots of longer-term flexibility, whether it be additional enhancements to the structure; parking flow and safety was always a concern given the parcel of land that was currently there," Durant said. "This is something we think is important for us."

The county will be buying the parcels from current owner Bowtak Inc. The three sites, including the parcel with the 3,260-square-foot building, have a combined full market value of $115,369, according to Cayuga County property records.

The county Legislature meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the sixth floor legislative chambers of the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn.

The Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees on June 24 approved the purchase, pending Cayuga County Legislature approval, of 83-87 Wall St., properties located next to the college's existing child care center.
0
0
2
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News