County may acquire properties next to Cayuga Community College child care center

With an eye on allowing Cayuga Community College to expand its child care program housed on Wall Street, the Cayuga County Legislature this week will vote on a resolution to purchase three properties next door.

Using funds from the college's Faculty Student Association and the State University of New York, CCC is looking to add two vacant parcels and one parcel with a building at 83-87 Wall Street.

The county would hold the titles to the property in trust for the college, just as it does for the child care center at 81 Wall St. The college cannot own property under state education law.

The CCC day care is housed at the former Neighborhood House child care center, which closed in 2016 amid financial struggles. CCC opened its doors there in 2019, with considerably more indoor space than its previous on-campus location allowed.

The new properties include one building, currently empty, that has been used for multiple commercial purposes over the years. It had most recently been home to the Auburn Moose Lodge chapter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}