'Create the future that you want': Cayuga Community College sends off 2022 graduates

AUBURN — Gavin McKeon has graduated from college before receiving his high school diploma.

Before Cayuga Community College's commencement started at Falcon Park Thursday, Gavin's parents, Tim and Sherri McKeon, proudly noted their son was getting an associate's degree in liberal arts and sciences: mathematics and science, while he will be graduating from Moravia High School in June.

Tim said Gavin, 18, took a lot of advanced placement classes in high school which allowed him to progress and led him to a program where he could go to CCC. The McKeons said their son will attend Clarkson University to study engineering. Tim said he's glad the college participates in the program that allowed Gavin to attend, and praised CCC's faculty and staff, saying they treated Gavin well and "looked out for him, made sure he got all the things done that he needed."

"(The college) gave him an opportunity to advance, and I think that's very impressive," Sherri said.

Earlier in the afternoon, graduates hung out the recreation center at Casey Park, nearby Falcon Park. Among them was Lauren Marinelli, who was graduating magna cum laude with an associate's degree in liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences. Marinelli said CCC was "one step in a big process," as she will attend online schooling at SUNY Empire State College, with the goal to obtain a master's degree to become a social worker or a counselor.

Marinelli said her experience with CCC was largely online, with her sole in-person class held this past semester.

"When I first started it, online schooling to begin with at CCC, I really didn't know how to focus, how to do schooling, that sort of thing, but as time went on, I got the gist of it I got how teachers did their classes," she said.

CCC showed her the "more adult expectations that people had for me in college," Marinelli said, adding she had to advocate for herself. For example, if she wanted to get tutored, she would have to set up an appointment herself, as opposed to go just going into the college for such services if COVID-19 hadn't happened.

"It helped me learn how to advocate, how to speak up, that sort of thing, learn how to take the extra step on my own and not expect other people to help me and hold my hand," Marinelli said.

At Falcon Park, graduates' loved ones chatted with one another, with some holding flowers and phones to take pictures or video. The booming sounds of bagpipes and drums heralded the beginning of the commencement as Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band led college officials, staff and the students to their seats. Over 350 students graduated, but not all of them attended.

Dr. Brian Durant, CCC's president, said the class of 2022 "stands out" due to their unique challenges because of the pandemic.

"What other class has shown such strength in overcoming these dispiriting, traumatic years to reach this point? That is easy: None," Durant said.

Durant urged students to "create the future that you want."

"Do not settle for anything less than the life you dreamed of. Achieving this will not come easy, nor will it materialize by chance," he said. "It will come by following the values you practice and learn here at Cayuga, those of hard work, commitment and a generosity of spirit you showed your classmates and professors."

Other speakers included CCC Board of Trustees Chair Marian Brown, Cayuga County Legislature Chair David Gould and one of the graduates, Caitlyn N. Major, who gave a commencement address.

Giving another address, fellow graduate Taylor L. Hunter talked about the challenges the class of 2022 faced in pursuing their degrees while adapting to online learning.

"We discovered more about ourselves, what worked for us and what didn't. We had our moments of success and failure, and this gave us a strong class," she said.

