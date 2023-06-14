AUBURN — The current president and vice president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education hope to retain their positions for the next school year.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, the body discussed which members plan on pursuing leadership spots for the 2023-24 year. President Ian Phillips expressed interest in continuing in that seat, while vice president Danielle Wood stated her intention to also seek her current role again.

No other board members present at the meeting voiced a desire to be considered for the presidency or vice presidency. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said other board members can still be nominated for either slot at the reorganizational meeting next month "but it's just nice to have this conversation so that we know pretty much what we're planning on."

Phillips, an employee with the New York State United Teachers union, was first elected to the school board in 2018 and was first voted into the president position by a majority of the board in 2021. He was reelected to the post in 2022.

In an email to The Citizen after Tuesday's meeting, Phillips talked about why he is eyeing another term as president.

"We've come out of a difficult time as a district and a community after COVID and feel we are just getting our feet back underneath us. I'm incredibly proud of the advocacy work we've done to increase state funding for our district and place us on a sustainable path in the future. I'm incredibly proud of the gains we've made post-COVID in student achievement and attendance," he said. "I'm also proud of the creative partnerships our district has built with community organizations so that we can offer free before and after care for all Auburn students, which is completely grant funded. We are the only district in all of Central NY that is offering this. I'm looking forward to doing my part to shepherd the next phase of growth for our district and our students."

After joining the board in 2019, Wood won the vice presidency last year. After the meeting, she talked about why she is vying for the spot again. She said taking on a leadership role is something she wanted to do "and I'm grateful that I was able to do it with Ian this year and I hope to do it again next year."

The leadership positions will be voted on at the Auburn school board's reorganizational meeting, 2 p.m. Monday, July 3 at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave.