Divided Auburn school board vote pushes vacancy discussion to December

A board member's motion to discuss the vacant seat on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education did not move forward at this week's meeting, meaning a decision on how to proceed likely won't be made until mid-December at the earliest.

Former board member Joe Sheppard announced at a meeting Oct. 26 that he was resigning, effective that day. At Tuesday's meeting, the board officially accepted Sheppard's resignation, but it did not discuss if or how it would replace Sheppard.

Board member Matteo Bartolotta asked if the board was moving forward with replacing Sheppard. President Ian Phillips replied, "We don't have anything (regarding that) on the agenda tonight, no." Bartolotta then asked if the board was going to have a discussion, and Phillips said there was "nothing on the agenda to discuss" related to that. Phillips said Bartolotta could make a motion to add that discussion to the agenda if he wanted to.

Bartolotta then made a motion "to have open discussion about where the board stands on replacing Joe Sheppard's position." That motion was seconded by Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco.

Bartolotta, Giangreco, Jeff Gasper and Danielle Wood voted to include the discussion to the agenda. Phillips, William Andre and Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson voted no. Dr. Eli Hernandez, the board's vice president, abstained. Because five votes are needed to carry a motion on the nine-member board, the motion was defeated and the matter wasn't discussed.

Various avenues are available to the board to deal with that vacant position, including appointing someone or holding a special election. The body could also opt to not fill the spot until the statewide school elections in May. If the board wanted to make an appointment, it could have residents apply for the role and conduct interviews. It also could revert to the results of the last election in May and appoint the runner-up.

At a board workshop meeting earlier this month where the issue came up, some members advocated for going to the list of un-elected candidates from the 2021 board election in May and appointing the contender who secured the next highest number of votes. After different suggestions and ideas were brought up by board members, the body ultimately did not come to a consensus at that workshop.

In an email to The Citizen Friday, Phillips explained why he voted against the motion to have more discussion at Tuesday's meeting. He said he is generally opposed "to adding things to the agenda on the fly unless it is absolutely necessary." He added that he prefers that the board and the district's administration know the topics of discussion and they have any research and materials needed before moving forward on any subject.

Phillips said the vacancy discussion wasn't on Tuesday's agenda because information is still being gathered.

"We were and are still in the process of getting legal counsel around the timing and process of the various options and researching the costs and staff resources around the special election process in particular when the agenda was made," he said in the email. "There isn't an option that will make everyone in our school community happy, so the best thing we can do is have a discussion grounded in facts and figures rather than shooting from the hip. We have to focus on issues that actually impact children first. Having eight Board members for a time is not impacting our students or staff in any meaningful way, that it can't wait a few weeks."

The board will be ready to discuss the issue at the December meeting, Phillips continued, saying it will be up to the board as a whole to decide how it proceeds. The meeting is set for Dec. 14.

"We are focused on making sure the first half of the year is ended safely and productively, having eight board members for a time rather than nine has no impact on what is happening in our classrooms," he said.

In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Bartolotta said he believes there has been "a lot of guessing and second-guessing" of the board by residents recently, so he wanted to have an open, transparent discussion among board members on the topic in front of the public.

Bartolotta said he didn't understand why that discussion couldn't happen Tuesday, considering so many board members expressed opinions on the topic at the board workshop the previous week.

"There (were) multiple options thrown out there at that workshop and I just thought (Tuesday's board meeting) was the perfect opportunity for us to have these discussions," he said.

He noted Tuesday's meeting was the Auburn board's only board meeting this month and there will only be one meeting in December as well.

Bartolotta said he is personally not in favor of going forward with the special election option, since whoever won that spot would only be in that role for a few months before that position would be up for election in May. He argued against using that much time and resources considering someone would only be in the seat for a few months, noting the Auburn district previously said it estimated a special election would cost around $9,000.

Bartolotta said he would personally prefer to have the district go to the list of unelected candidates from May and appoint the person who garnered the next highest number of votes. That said, he stressed that he will support the option the board ultimately decides upon. He also said he hopes the district has dialogue at the next meeting about addressing that empty seat.

"I've said this to people before, I may not see it the same way you see it, but I will give the chance to sway me. I will keep an open mind, I will listen to your side and then in the end if we agree to disagree, then that's what we do," Bartolotta said. "We agree to disagree, but we still stay cordial and still move forward."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.