Durant: New opportunities at Cayuga Community College in 2022-2023

Semesters are made of memorable moments, but the start of an academic year is always the best of times at Cayuga Community College. There’s an invigorating sense of anticipation when our students return to campus and our new students begin their journey in higher education. It reminds all of us at Cayuga of why we started working in academia — to support our community’s students and guide them in this chapter of their lives.

Preparing for that moment is the goal of every summer at Cayuga. This summer, maybe more than most, has been a whirlwind ahead of the semester’s Aug. 29 start. Both our Auburn and Fulton campuses saw significant changes over the past four months, and new academic, athletic and workforce initiatives await the return of our students. This fall promises to be an exciting time as students capitalize on these new opportunities.

Within the past week, Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded the state’s indispensable Tuition Assistance Program to provide financial aid to part-time students taking six or more credits per semester. This will provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students starting this fall. This is a tremendous breakthrough, particularly for our students, many of whom are striving to earn a degree while also working, raising families and handling other responsibilities. On behalf of Cayuga and our students, I would like to thank Gov. Hochul for taking this step and continuing to make higher education accessible and affordable in New York.

Earlier this summer, our college community was incredibly honored when SUNY selected us as one of four community colleges to begin offering the Educational Opportunity Program. EOP is a cornerstone initiative for SUNY that prioritizes students from disadvantaged backgrounds by providing academic advisement and counseling, tutoring and additional instruction, and financial assistance. EOP also provides guidance to students seeking to transfer to a four-year college of their choice. We are proud to be among the SUNY institutions offering this program, and are committed to its goal of expanding access to higher education and improving the academic experience of these students.

The start of EOP at Cayuga is not the only exciting development this fall, though. Over the past two-plus years, we’ve seen our students succeed in an online-dominated academic environment. This past year, we began a phased-in return to in-person learning, with students responding positively to the renewed sense of community they found in the classroom and during student events. After listening to our students and appreciating their preferences, this fall we return more classes to campus, with added in-person components to many of our online courses. We’re looking forward to students continuing to revitalize their on-campus community in the semesters ahead.

Those students who prefer the online learning environment, though, will not be disappointed. Even before the pandemic Cayuga aggressively developed virtual courses, and we’ve continued those efforts. Now students can take the courses in the format that meets their needs and schedule: in-person, online, live online, or a hybrid of these options. What matters is the success of our students, and offering them the keys to their academic progress by featuring courses in flexible formats is essential to that success.

Whether in person or online, new and emerging opportunities are available for students this fall at Cayuga. Our new music program created an avenue for students interested in careers as a composer, educator or performer to earn a degree and transfer to continue their education. Our athletic programs, including the new e-sports and clay target teams, are ready to compete. Our Cayuga Culinary Institute and human services program are thriving, with the latter program exceeding enrollment projections in each of its first two years.

Other recent developments at Cayuga would not be possible without the spirit of teamwork and community that exists among the greater Cayuga County-Oswego business, education and service community. In this region we’ve found creative partners who recognize that working together is the best means for all of us to grow, adapt and succeed.

In Cayuga County, we’re partnering with the Auburn Enlarged City School District for a new high school equivalency program starting this fall. Students referred by the district will receive training toward taking the GED, as well as access to career-based resources. In Oswego County, our manufacturing partners were indispensable in helping us complete the Advanced Manufacturing Institute this May. At this state-of-the-art facility, students can access dynamic career training that will put them in position to excel in the regional workforce. And across both counties, countless agencies stepped forward to help students in our human services or other degree programs access internships and gain the experience they need to become integral members of our workforce.

Combined with our established offerings, these new opportunities illustrate the diverse paths available at Cayuga for students to explore their personal and professional potential. Whether they’re seeking career-centered training programs or taking the first step in academia before transferring to their next challenge, Cayuga has a program for them and talented faculty who are eager to help them succeed.

I wish everyone an enjoyable rest of the summer, and a successful remainder of the year. I look forward to sharing more updates from Cayuga with our community in 2023.