Eight candidates running for Auburn school board seats

Patrick Mahunik is pursuing a board spot again after previously running last year. He represented District 12 on the Cayuga County Legislature until his term ran out in late 2019 and was the Legislature's chairman . He had also served as a member of Cayuga Community College's Board of Trustees as a legislative appointee from 2016 to 2019 . Mahunik works as the Director of Secondary Education at Newfield Central School District.

Matteo Bartolotta, owner of Nino's Pizzeria in Auburn, will be on the ballot, as will Rachel Czyz, who has been home raising her children in recent years and has a degree in education from the University of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. Nate Garland, who has been the assistant corporation counsel for the city of Auburn since 2017 and a former Cayuga County assistant district attorney, is putting his hat in the ring as well. Isabelle Wellauer, owner of Nourish Holistic Healing Arts, a private yoga and massage therapy practice she runs out of her home in Sennett, is also running for a board seat.