Environmental artists: Three Union Springs Academy students win recycling poster contest

Multiple winners in a statewide recycling poster contest all came from the same Cayuga County school.

Three Union Springs Academy students were winners in the 2022 New York Recycles Poster Contest, sponsored by the New York Association of Reduction, Reuse and Recycling. Juniors Erika Bauer, Annick Igihozo and Andy Mugisha, all recognized for their separate poster entries, are set to be acknowledged at the association's third annual conference at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown Nov. 16.

All students from kindergarten through 12th grade in New York state were able to take part in the competition, where entrants created posters promoting recycling, a news release from the association said. Dr. Elisoa Andrian, STEAM director and science teacher at the academy, a private Seventh-Day Adventist boarding school, told The Citizen Tuesday that she was proud of her students.

Annick, a 17-year-old international student from Rwanda, said that when she was in Andrian's 10th grade science class in May, Andrian told the class about the poster contest. The students were given three weeks to create posters separately and Andrian submitted them, plus the students were graded on the posters. Annick said she made her poster on her personal iPad in about two weeks during free time in class.

Adding that the academy already encourages recycling, Annick said she enjoyed working on the poster.

"I'm a fan of art, so it was fun for me," she said.

Back in June, Annick was informed she was one of the victors. While she feels she is good at art, she was still surprised and happy she won.

"It was even more surprising that I got invited to attend a ceremony with my fellow classmates," Annick said.

She wasn't the only international student at the academy to win, since Andy Mugisha is from the African country of Burundi. Andrian said the contest was integrated into project-based learning on plastic pollution and students had been collecting plastic bottles to recycle, so the competition lined up well with what students were already learning about. She said Marian Brown, director of the Center for Sustainability and the Environment at Wells College originally told her about the contest.

Academy students will also be participating in future state contests related to recycling and global warming, Andrian said, adding she believes the victories will motivate her other students. Andrian praised the work of the three winners and said their success in the contest will encourage them.

"I'm really proud of them, because they put effort on it. Sometimes, students, when you give them a project, they're not really thrilled about it, but this time because of the (project-based learning) project, I think it makes it a little bit more fun for them to participate," Andrian continued. "I was surprised at the beginning, it's odd, having three students from the same high school (win,) but it's exciting."