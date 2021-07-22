Ex-candidates file more papers in Skaneateles school election challenge

The losing candidates in this year's Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education election want the state's top education official to disregard the district's response to their attempt to have the results dismissed.
Robert Bennett and Joseph Goethe have submitted their reply to the district's answer to an appeal they filed last month with the state education commissioner.
The district's board in May certified results showing incumbents Michael Kell (683 votes), Kerry Brogan (682 votes) and newcomer Amanda Nugent (867 votes) were the three winners, followed by Bennett (678) and Goethe (662).
Bennett and Goethe claim there were irregularities with absentee ballot counting, voter roll books and voting machine programming, along with confusion regarding how many candidates had to be chosen for a ballot to be accepted.
The district's response, mailed to Bennett and Goethe's attorney on July 7, summarized the election result challenge as "knowingly false allegations" and "nothing more than an attempt to suborn a democratic election and substitute the will of the majority of the Voters."
In their reply to the district's filing, which was sent via FedEx on Tuesday, Bennett and Goethe said the district's response failed to address the problems they had raised in their appeal.
Kevin Cox, an attorney with the Camardo Law Firm in Auburn who represents Bennett and Goethe, included a reply affidavit in the latest filing in which he said an affidavit submitted by the school district from a Cayuga County Board of Elections official regarding voting machine programming and testing should be thrown out.
Cayuga County supplied the two vote counting machines used in the Skaneateles election. Kia Larsen, a deputy commissioner of elections for the county, wrote that the Board of Elections tested the machines prior to delivering them to school district to ensure they accurately tabulated results.
But Cox said that because Larsen did not state that she personally tested the machines, and because she did not include a record of all communication she had with Cox regarding the matter, that her affidavit should be stricken from the record.
The district said that Bennett and Goethe's claim that absentee ballot counting was done out of public view was incorrect, saying the process was open to the public but no one from the public was present. Bennett and Goethe responded that this was not a standard practice in prior years, and that the district this year did not provide a live video stream of the vote counting, which was done a year ago, when the state's COVID-19 restrictions required all votes to be cast by mail.
The district argued that an alleged discrepancy claimed by Bennett and Goethe between the number of votes counted in the final certified tabulation and the number of voters accounted for in voter rolls would have been from spoiled ballots that were counted because of a range of defects. But Bennett and Goethe claim that they found that more votes were counted than can be accounted for in voter rolls.
"Any 'spoiled ballots' would have resulted in fewer, not more, ballots counted than voters," Bennett and Goethe's reply states.
On the issue of incorrect instructions for how many candidates had to be chosen by voters, the district had acknowledged that faulty information was given to a voter early in the morning on election day. That voter was incorrectly told that if they voted for fewer than three candidates, the vote would not count. But the district claimed the proper information was quickly conveyed to all poll site workers and that the improper instructions could have affected two votes at most.
Bennett and Goethe said this claim can't be accepted.
"The District's defective instructions began to circulate throughout the community by other means throughout the day and into the evening (i.e. word-of-mouth, text messages, emails, etc.)," the reply states. "Once the so called 'fuse was lit," it would have been difficult, if not impossible, to stop the improper instructions from spreading throughout the small community and artificially impacting the results of the election."
Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth provided the following statement when asked this week about Bennett and Goethe's latest filing.
"We continue to believe that the election was properly conducted and validly determined. Petitioners' submissions contain inaccurate information and meritless legal claims. Our attorneys will be addressing these issues in papers filed with the Commissioner of Education. We cannot comment on the details of pending litigation."
Under state education law, the education commissioner, a seat currently held by Betty Rosa, will make a ruling in the matter after the parties have completed their filings. According to a question-and-answer page on the education department's website, the commissioner's office tries to make a determination within six to eight months of a petition's filing.
