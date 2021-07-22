Ex-candidates file more papers in Skaneateles school election challenge

Kevin Cox, an attorney with the Camardo Law Firm in Auburn who represents Bennett and Goethe, included a reply affidavit in the latest filing in which he said an affidavit submitted by the school district from a Cayuga County Board of Elections official regarding voting machine programming and testing should be thrown out.

Cayuga County supplied the two vote counting machines used in the Skaneateles election. Kia Larsen, a deputy commissioner of elections for the county, wrote that the Board of Elections tested the machines prior to delivering them to school district to ensure they accurately tabulated results.

But Cox said that because Larsen did not state that she personally tested the machines, and because she did not include a record of all communication she had with Cox regarding the matter, that her affidavit should be stricken from the record.

The district said that Bennett and Goethe's claim that absentee ballot counting was done out of public view was incorrect, saying the process was open to the public but no one from the public was present. Bennett and Goethe responded that this was not a standard practice in prior years, and that the district this year did not provide a live video stream of the vote counting, which was done a year ago, when the state's COVID-19 restrictions required all votes to be cast by mail.