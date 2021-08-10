Family blockbuster: New, bigger Play Space opens in Auburn

If you go

WHAT: ABC Cayuga Play Space

WHEN: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in August; hours will expand after Labor Day

WHERE: 100 North St., Auburn

COST: Admission $8 for a family and $5 for one adult and one child; memberships available

INFO: For more information, or to donate to ABC Cayuga's capital campaign, visit playspaceabc.com or call (315) 252-5541