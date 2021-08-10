Family blockbuster: New, bigger Play Space opens in Auburn

At the first location of the Play Space, the focus was on play. At the new location, the other part of the name is just as important.
Saturday morning saw the grand opening of the family activity facility's new home in the plaza at 100 North St. in Auburn. Operated by local nonprofit ABC Cayuga, the facility offers the same interactive exhibits and other features as the old Play Space in the concrete building at 63 Genesee St. What was a Blockbuster Video, then, has given way to building blocks and more.
But with double the square footage and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, the new facility also offers families peace of mind as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"Going into another winter, we're confident we can keep this place safe for families," said Meg O'Connell, chair of the facility's board of directors and executive director of the Allyn Family Foundation. The Skaneateles-based foundation launched ABC Cayuga in 2012 to promote the healthy development of young children in the Cayuga County area, and remains the nonprofit's lead supporter.
It's also because of safety that the Play Space never reopened at 63 Genesee St. after closing when the pandemic began in the U.S. in March 2019. The opening of the new facility was the first time families could access the Play Space in a year and a half, O'Connell told The Citizen. The old facility had 17,000 visitors in 2019, she continued, so anticipation for the new one was high.
"There were little kids looking through the windows, so excited to come in and play," she said. "It was just so wonderful to open up and see all these families coming back."
The new Play Space occupies 10,000 square feet to the old one's 5,000. Scattered across that space are the steamboat, farmers market and other colorful exhibits made for the old facility by Roto Design, of Ohio, to engage the imaginations of children 6 and younger. The facility has also installed a new "Build and Create" area for children 4 to 8, expanding its age audience after years of seeing older children accompany younger siblings to the Play Space. Another new addition is the Wegmans Market Café, a miniature version of the local supermarket, shopping bags and all.
Wegmans has created similar exhibits for other children's facilities, such as the Super Kids Market at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. But most of those exhibits are for older children, O'Connell said. So the supermarket chain went out of its way to customize the exhibit it donated to the Play Space, lowering its surfaces by 4 inches for the facility's youngsters.
Wegmans spokesperson Evelyn Ingram said the chain is proud of its partnership with the Play Space, which began when it opened across from the Auburn supermarket on Genesee Street in 2017.
"One of our company priorities is to make a difference in every community we serve," she said. "We recognize that it's going to help support the children and their growth."
Along with the Market Café, Wegmans donated $50,000 to a capital campaign ABC Cayuga is holding to fund the facility. Its goal was raised from $862,000 when it began to $1.3 million, O'Connell said, due to construction budget increases. Designed by architect Jill Fudo, of Weedsport, the new Play Space was built by contractor Parsons McKenna, of Liverpool.
Like one of the young families it serves, ABC Cayuga has outgrown its home.
The campaign also covers ABC Cayuga's $300,000 down payment for the property, which it purchased for $900,000 total. The nonprofit is currently about $175,000 short of the goal, O'Connell said.
ABC Cayuga will eventually make that money back in rent, O'Connell continued. The Play Space retains a tenant in Child Care Solutions, which was located at the Genesee Street facility, and adds a new one in the Cayuga County Women, Infants and Children program. The program was a natural partner for the nonprofit, O'Connell said, as it makes the new facility more of a one-stop shop for families. To that end, she hopes to add more tenants, and the space is there. The plaza totals 20,000 square feet, so about half of that is open to uses outside of the Play Space facility.
New community and party rooms at the facility take advantage of its spaciousness as well. Both are named for longtime supporters of ABC Cayuga and the Play Space who recently passed away, the former for insurance agent George Tehan and the latter for attorney Jack McClane. An outdoor play area coming in 2022 will also be dedicated to McClane, with support from his family, O'Connell said.
"There's been a huge amount of community support," she said. "People feel really passionate about what the Play Space does for the community."
