Fired Skaneateles schools employee claims religious discrimination

She noted she has a communication from Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth saying she wouldn't be permitted to work, and added that her building principal told her to gather her things and he helped her carry them out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm deeply saddened and dismayed that the district will not honor any religious accommodations that I or anyone else files," Burroughs said.

She added she sent in religious exemptions and accommodations to the district twice.

"This ideology," she said, goes against the First Amendment of the U.S. constitution and violates the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, which she said protect employees from religious discrimination.

She concluded by saying that she has retained a attorney "who is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the district and Onondaga County."

As she spoke, Burroughs did not specify what she was seeking a religious exemption for, but school districts in New York have been ordered by the state Department of Health to require all employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.