Following leadership changes, new principal brought in to Auburn elementary school

AUBURN — A longtime educator has been hired to lead Casey Park Elementary School in Auburn following a couple of district principals moving into different buildings.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved Jenette Mistretta as Casey Park's new principal during its meeting Tuesday night. Her four-year probationary appointment began Aug. 10.

After she was unanimously approved by the board, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo asked Mistretta to stand up from her seat in the audience during the meeting.

"We're very happy to have you on board with us, you've got a great team here. Please reach out to any of us but we welcome you, thank for coming this evening," Pirozzolo said, prompting applause for Mistretta.

After the meeting, Mistretta said she had worked in the Putnam Valley Central School District for 16 years, first as an elementary teacher for nine years. She then worked as an assistant principal for five years before becoming the director of curriculum and instruction for two years. Mistretta said she resigned in June 2021 to take care of personal and family matters and moved to central New York that summer.

She talked about why she wanted to join the Casey Park school and the district.

"I really was attracted to the community here in Auburn and just the commitment to students, which really is where my heart is. My heart lies with serving students, particularly our youngest learners," Mistretta said. "So that's what brought me here."

Adding that she taught in New York City in the early 2000s, Mistretta noted that Auburn is not as big as the city but is not as small as Putnam Valley.

"I'm starting (Wednesday), so I'm just really looking forward to meeting the staff, meeting the parents and the children," she said.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's board meeting, Mistretta's four-year probationary appointment tentatively ends Aug. 9, 2026, with a salary of $105,000.

Mistretta is coming in after a string of leadership changes at different buildings in the district. Pirozzolo said after the meeting that the retirement of Laura Evans, who started as principal of Owasco Elementary School in 2020, was approved by the board in June. The agenda for the board's June 14 meeting said Evans' retirement was effective Aug. 1.

Pirozzolo said Ronald Gorney, who was principal of Herman Avenue Elementary School, is now principal at Owasco. As a result of Gorney's departure from Herman, Casey Park principal Kelly Garback went to Herman, leaving Garback's position open. Pirozzolo lauded Mistretta's "vast experience" in education.

"She's got experience as a teacher, administrator, we were fortunate enough that she moved up to central New York and did not have a job when she moved up here. We were just fortunate enough with the timing to catch her, but she's got experience as a director of curriculum and instruction as well as a building leader, Pirozzolo said. "So she has served multiple roles. She's going to fit in perfectly at Casey Park."