For Weedsport seniors, graduation ends 'tremendous journey'

WEEDSPORT — Noah Hickok, the salutatorian of his class, provided the key statistics of what it took for him and his fellow seniors to make it to graduation.

Nearly 13 years. More than 150 months. Over 670 weeks. In days, 4,703.

"There is no doubt that we have completed, that we have traversed, a tremendous journey," Hickok said.

Hickok and 56 of his Weedsport classmates finished that journey on Friday. Their next chapters will be to either immediately enter the workforce, go to college or join the military. But first, outside of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, they enjoyed one last moment together as the class of 2022.

Madison Stock, the valedictorian and senior class president, reminisced about her high school years and singled out teachers who made an impact on her life. She also offered advice to future classes: Appreciate the patience and generosity of people who look after you, show gratitude to the people who make a difference in your life, take every opportunity to make yourself exactly who you are meant to be, be humble about success and embrace failure.

"No matter how hard you try, you will not always succeed," she said. "Take what you've done wrong in the past and fix it or change it so that you may become your best version of yourself."

Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor, who has been with the district for 17 years, recalled when most of the students who are now high school graduates were getting started in kindergarten. They rose up through the elementary ranks, through junior high and concluded with high school.

In his send-off to the seniors, O'Connor turned to one of his favorite books, "Season of Life," by Jeffrey Marx. The passage he cited helped him send a message to the class of 2022 — that they are being sent, not going away.

That distinction is important for O'Connor. He read that passage that defines what it means to be sent — that you have support, a home, a purpose, a place to return to and people who love you.

"It means you go out a warrior because you've got something to do and when you get it done, you come back to your home people because they are all waiting for you," O'Connor said. "It's a sense of community and connectivity."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.