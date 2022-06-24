 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

For Weedsport seniors, graduation ends 'tremendous journey'

  • Updated
Weedsport 1

Weedsport graduates walk toward the stage at the school's graduation ceremony on Friday. 

 Robert Harding

WEEDSPORT — Noah Hickok, the salutatorian of his class, provided the key statistics of what it took for him and his fellow seniors to make it to graduation. 

Nearly 13 years. More than 150 months. Over 670 weeks. In days, 4,703. 

"There is no doubt that we have completed, that we have traversed, a tremendous journey," Hickok said. 

Hickok and 56 of his Weedsport classmates finished that journey on Friday. Their next chapters will be to either immediately enter the workforce, go to college or join the military. But first, outside of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, they enjoyed one last moment together as the class of 2022. 

Madison Stock, the valedictorian and senior class president, reminisced about her high school years and singled out teachers who made an impact on her life. She also offered advice to future classes: Appreciate the patience and generosity of people who look after you, show gratitude to the people who make a difference in your life, take every opportunity to make yourself exactly who you are meant to be, be humble about success and embrace failure. 

"No matter how hard you try, you will not always succeed," she said. "Take what you've done wrong in the past and fix it or change it so that you may become your best version of yourself." 

Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor, who has been with the district for 17 years, recalled when most of the students who are now high school graduates were getting started in kindergarten. They rose up through the elementary ranks, through junior high and concluded with high school. 

In his send-off to the seniors, O'Connor turned to one of his favorite books, "Season of Life," by Jeffrey Marx. The passage he cited helped him send a message to the class of 2022 — that they are being sent, not going away. 

That distinction is important for O'Connor. He read that passage that defines what it means to be sent — that you have support, a home, a purpose, a place to return to and people who love you. 

"It means you go out a warrior because you've got something to do and when you get it done, you come back to your home people because they are all waiting for you," O'Connor said. "It's a sense of community and connectivity." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Weedsport Class of 2022

Tanner Bilinski

Emma Bizzozero

Molly Boyce

Kayleb Brown

Ryan Brown

Sarah Carroll

Cameron Chalker

Madeliene Christopher

Ashton Collins

Julie Cook

Amy Cotten

Moira Curry

Meagan Fatcheric

Hannah Gallagher-Brazo

Anthony Giancarelli

Jordan Gilchrist

Alanna Golden

Alexus Granbois

Bradley Hall

Nash Hertlein

Noah Hickok

Madeline Higgins

Allison House

Christina Jackson

Kelsey Jedra

Landon Kepple

Wyatt LaForce

Austin Langdon

Salvatore LoMascolo

Jack Lowery

Alex Martinez

Parker McBride

Madison Mc Nabb

Hannah Meade

Juli-Ann Miles

Delainey Miller

Frances Milton

Tandon Moffitt

Reilly Montreal

Savanna Murray

Peyton Newton

Forrest Nguyen

Adam O'Bryan

Isabella Petrus

Matthew Picciano

Mariah Quigley

Quinn Rudick

Rachel Sheets

Morgan Sims

Brooklynn Smith

Jaden Spencer

Gracie Stevens

Madison Stock

Diego Ventura

Samantha Whitman

Abigail Widdall

Alexis Woodard

